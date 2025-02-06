State leader offers incense to kings at Thang Long Imperial Citadel

State President Luong Cuong presided over an incense offering ceremony at Kinh Thien Palace within the Thang Long Imperial Citadel in Hanoi on February 6 to commemorate kings and those who made contributions to the nation.

State President Luong Cuong presides over an incense offering ceremony at Kinh Thien Palace within the Thang Long Imperial Citadel in Hanoi on February 6, or the 9th day of the Year of the Snake. (Photo: VNA)

The ceremony also aims to pray for national peace, prosperity, and harmony, reflecting deep respect and gratitude for the kings and virtuous scholars who laid the foundation for the culture of Thang Long and the civilisation of Dai Viet, which continues through to the glorious Ho Chi Minh era.

State President Luong Cuong offered incense and reported the country's notable achievements over the past year to the forebears.

The leader and his entourage expressed their determination to promote the traditional culture and noble values of the nation, and pledged to continue the legacy of their ancestors, strengthening national solidarity, and building a prosperous, democratic, equal, and civilised nation, while aspiring to a new era of development and prosperity, and happiness for all citizens.

The ceremony also featured a number of traditional rituals and folk cultural performances such as dragon dances, drum beats, and flag dances.

The event served as a meaningful activity to honour ancestors, celebrate traditional values, and preserve traditional customs, while educating younger generations about their roots. It is also a key highlight of the Lunar New Year (Tet) celebrations at the UNESCO-recognised Thang Long Imperial Citadel relic site.

