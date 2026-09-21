Culture/art

French Residence opens its doors to public marking European Heritage Days

SGGPO

Marking European Heritage Days, the French Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City opened the French Residence at 6 Le Duan Street, Saigon Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, to the public on September 19.

Visitors can explore the French Residence independently through a digital tour using QR codes and audio-visual information, learning about the history and fascinating stories surrounding one of the city’s notable late-19th-century architectural landmarks.

The French Residence was built in 1872 by French naval engineers. Its reception rooms house numerous antiques representing Vietnamese decorative art and spiritual culture from the 19th and 20th centuries. Among the works on display is the 1939 lacquer painting The Procession by renowned Vietnamese artist Nguyen Gia Tri.

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Visitors explore the French Residence in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP)

This year’s program is themed “Photographic Heritage”, marking the 200th anniversary of the art of photography. The exhibition features works by French photographer Adrien Jean, who currently lives and works in Ho Chi Minh City. His photographs capture landmarks, architectural works, and fragments of Vietnam’s heritage.

On the occasion, the French Consulate General, in cooperation with French airline Air France, is also organizing a photography contest for visitors. Participants are encouraged to photograph their journey exploring the French Residence. The winner will receive a round-trip air ticket between Ho Chi Minh City and Paris, sponsored by Air France.

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Staff members of the French Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City capture memorable moments at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

European Heritage Days were initiated by the French Ministry of Culture and first held in 1984. As part of the event, the public has the opportunity to visit historic buildings and sites that are normally closed to visitors because they are used for other purposes.

By Minh Chau – Translated by Kim Khanh

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European Heritage Days French Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City French Residence

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