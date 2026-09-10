Vietnam Cultural Day spotlights remote arts access for inaugural celebration

As Vietnam prepares to mark its first-ever national cultural day on November 24, performing arts authorities are mobilizing artists and organizations to bring culturally rich performances to underserved communities in remote regions and islands.

The Agency for Performing Arts has called on organizations and artists to organize arts programs in response to Vietnam Cultural Day on November 24.

Traditional drama performance at CADAO Collective in Hanoi. Photo: Thu Hoai

According to an open letter from the Agency for Performing Arts under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the agency asked government agencies, localities, theaters, art troupes, organizations, businesses and artists to proactively develop creative and high-quality programs to serve large numbers of people.

The content should focus on cultural identity and traditional cultural values, inspiring patriotism, national pride, aspirations for development and a spirit of solidarity.

The Agency for Performing Arts encouraged programs that are entertaining while maintaining cultural depth, aesthetic value and positive messages. Organizations were encouraged to innovate in their presentation, combine traditional and modern art, and apply performance technology.

Activities in response to the occasion can be held at theaters, public spaces, schools, industrial parks, remote areas, border areas and islands, with more free programs serving communities. The department also encouraged combining live performances with television, radio and digital platforms, while promoting folk and traditional arts as well as new creative works with Vietnamese identity.

November 24 each year has been designated Vietnam Cultural Day under Politburo Resolution No. 80-NQ/TW on the development of Vietnamese culture.

2026 is the first year Vietnam Cultural Day will be held.

On the morning of April 24, the National Assembly passed a resolution on the development of Vietnamese culture. Under the resolution, November 24 will be observed annually as Vietnam Cultural Day, during which workers will have a day off with full pay. In addition, entrance fees and service charges at public cultural and sports facilities may be waived or reduced on Vietnam Cultural Day, subject to decisions by competent state authorities. The resolution also encourages citizens, especially young people and children, to actively participate in cultural activities during major national holidays.

By Vinh Xuan - Translated by Anh Quan