Culture/art

Ho Chi Minh City seeks to preserve heritage, identity tied to waterways

SGGP

A seminar titled "Ho Chi Minh City River-based Urban Region - Heritage Values and Sustainable Development" took place on September 15 at the Ho Chi Minh City Museum of History in Saigon Ward.

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The first Ho Chi Minh City River Festival in 2023 (Photo: SGGP)

The discussion focused on Ho Chi Minh City's role as the Southern region’s economic hub and a national growth engine following administrative mergers. To maintain its position as an economic powerhouse, the city must shape a new spatial development model centered on a river-based urban region framework.

From a historical and cultural perspective, leveraging water-based characteristics is closely linked to the broader spatial context of the Southern and Southeast regions. Waterways are viewed not merely as natural landscapes but as integral components of urban memory, shaping Ho Chi Minh City's identity and future development potential.

Participants discussed strategies to preserve and promote heritage values, memories, and riverine identity while seeking solutions to turn these assets into drivers for sustainable development. The goal is to shape a modern, sustainable, and identity-rich Ho Chi Minh City within its new development framework.

By Thien Binh—Translated by Kim Khanh

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Ho Chi Minh City River-based Urban Region - Heritage Values Sustainable Development river-based urban region

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