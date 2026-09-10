Vietnamese music makes its mark on global stage

Vietnamese music has left an increasingly distinct mark on the international stage in recent times, with numerous domestic artists appearing, securing top honors in global music competitions, reality television shows, prestigious award ceremonies.

Vietnamese music has left an increasingly distinct mark on the international stage in recent times, with numerous domestic artists appearing—and securing top honors—in global music competitions, reality television shows, and prestigious award ceremonies.

While each artist takes a unique path, they share a common thread: using music as a bridge to showcase and promote the country’s rich cultural heritage to the world.

Vietnamese artists step onto the international stage

Singer Dang Khoi

Singer Dang Khoi has become Vietnam’s first representative to join Silk Way Star (Season 2), an international music competition jointly produced by China Central Television (CCTV) and a major Kazakh broadcasting network.

This season features 12 international artists competing across 10 themed performance nights. Making his international debut a few days ago, Dang Khoi stepped onto the stage wearing a traditional conical hat embellished with golden dragon motifs. He also presented hand-crafted conical hats as gifts to fellow contestants and judges.

"With every performance, I hope not only to deliver emotional music but also to leave international audiences with warm impressions of Vietnam’s culture, people, and heritage," Dang Khoi said.

His appearance follows singer Trang Phap, who captured widespread attention from Chinese audiences during her stint on Sisters Who Make Waves 2026, a hit reality television show produced by a Chinese broadcaster. She entered the competition with a strong ambition to exchange musical and cultural ideas with international peers.

Looking ahead to November, singer Toc Tien will represent Vietnam at Eurovision Song Contest Asia 2026, scheduled to take place in Thailand. The event marks the Asian edition of the iconic 70-year-old Eurovision brand.

With vast regional media reach, the contest will be broadcast across most participating countries—and in Vietnam via national broadcaster VTV3. This year's edition brings together representatives from nine nations, including Thailand, Vietnam, South Korea, Bhutan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Nepal, Laos, and Bangladesh. Emphasizing showmanship and distinct artistic identities, the platform offers a significant opportunity to bring Vietnamese music closer to audiences across the region.

Preserving roots, harmonizing with the world

An increasing number of Vietnamese artists are confidently stepping into the international performing arena, including Duc Phuc, Ha Anh Tuan, Tung Duong, My Linh, Phuong My Chi, DTAP, Hoa Minzy, (S)TRONG Trong Hieu, Vu, Chi Pu, and Thoai Nghi.

Their efforts have yielded notable achievements, such as Duc Phuc winning first place at Intervision 2025 in Russia with his performance of Phu Dong Thien Vuong (collaborating with composer Ho Hoai Anh, director Duong Mai Viet Anh, and producer DuongK); Phuong My Chi reached the Top 3 of Sing! Asia 2025 with musical backing from DTAP and was named to the Tatler Most Influential 2025 list, recognizing outstanding individuals driving change and inspiring vision across Asia; Tung Duong earned the International Artist Award at Japan’s Music Awards Japan 2025; Hoa Minzy received the Special Award for Vietnamese Popular Music for her hit track Bac Bling (a collaboration with traditional artist Xuan Hinh and songwriter Tuan Cry) at Music Awards Japan 2026; and (S)TRONG Trong Hieu secured a top-three finish at the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 national selection in Germany.

"Modern music infused with Vietnamese cultural identity has always been our guiding star on international stages. It serves as an opportunity to spread traditional values through a contemporary lens while searching for the right path to bring native music closer to global audiences," the music production team DTAP shared.

The growing confidence of Vietnamese artists in showcasing national identity across global contests, television shows, and award ceremonies demonstrates both their professional capabilities and personal resolve. They actively embrace the challenge of continually refining their performance and songwriting styles to resonate with international listeners while striving to preserve their distinct Vietnamese roots.

Singer Duc Phuc noted, "The greatest challenge lies in seamlessly weaving folk elements into genres like rap so that young international audiences can connect with the music, especially the elegance and richness of Vietnamese culture. I believe Phu Dong Thien Vuong accomplished this to an extent, which earned high acclaim from the judging panel."

These successes on international platforms highlight a fundamental shift: Vietnamese artists are transitioning from mere contestants into proactive ambassadors of Vietnam’s musical identity and talent. This marks a pivotal moment in the global integration of Vietnamese music—moving beyond the search for external validation toward actively bringing the nation’s cultural narrative to the world.

By Tieu Tan – Translated by Kim Khanh