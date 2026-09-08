16 Vietnamese heritage regions gather in Gia Lai

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Gia Lai Provincial People's Committee are jointly organizing an exhibition featuring culture, history and OCOP products from 16 provinces and cities.

The exhibition featuring culture, history and OCOP products from 16 provinces and cities is organized in Gia Lai. (Photo: SGGP)

Running from September 5 to 8, the event offers visitors a miniature journey through the country, highlighting diverse cultural identities and regional specialties.

Throughout the exhibition, large crowds of locals and tourists gathered at the verdant grounds of the Gia Lai Provincial Convention Center to explore stalls set up under the theme "Tourism and Cultural Space—Integration and Radiance."

According to the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, the event features a joint exhibition space alongside individual pavilions representing participating provinces. The shared area showcases photo thematic series on cultural heritage, happy villages, and Quy Nhon—recognized as an ASEAN Clean Tourist City 2026.

At the Gia Lai pavilion, themed "To the Land of Heritage—Where Hands Tell Stories," visitors can sample signature Central Highlands delicacies, including coffee, cocoa, pepper, sun-dried beef, and dry Pho, alongside a variety of certified OCOP (One Commune One Product) items.

The space also recreates iconic regional traditions, such as Gong culture and the grave-abandonment ritual (Po Thi), while promoting prime travel destinations, including Eo Gio, Ky Co, Chu Dang Ya, and Kon Chu Rang.

Among the featured artisans is Meritorious Artisan Do Van Lan from the Phu Gia horse-conical hat-making craft village in Gia Lai. Lan brought horse hats crafted through a complex multi-stage process, reflecting the village's 300-year historical legacy.

“Since being recognized as a National Intangible Cultural Heritage, our craft village has grown significantly, with products consumed domestically and exported abroad," Lan said. "We hope to introduce our traditional horse hats to both national and international friends."

Gia Lai’s exhibition space stands out with diverse artifacts, from the highlands to the sea.

The regional exhibition features contributions from 17 provinces and major cities, including Dien Bien, Thai Nguyen, Phu Tho, Hung Yen, Ninh Binh, Thanh Hoa, Quang Ngai, Dak Lak, Gia Lai, Tay Ninh, Ca Mau, Dong Thap, An Giang, Da Nang, Hue, Can Tho, and Ho Chi Minh City. Each locality brings to light its unique heritage sites, landscapes, historic monuments, traditional festivals, artisanal crafts, and signature culinary offerings.

Ho Chi Minh City’s showcase, themed “Ho Chi Minh City – Convergence of Heritage, Radiation of Excellence,” spotlights its cultural and natural heritage, famous landmarks, and the vibrant intersection of Vietnamese, Chinese, Cham, and Khmer traditions, alongside revolutionary historic sites and distinct tourism experiences.

Dien Bien Province showcases the rich traditions of its ethnic communities and the traditional weaving techniques of the Lao ethnic group, alongside historical artifacts and imagery commemorating the historic Dien Bien Phu Victory. Meanwhile, Hung Yen Province promotes its celebrated longan fruit, lotus seeds, Ban soy sauce, and traditional performing arts. Quang Ngai Province highlights its rich Sa Huynh and Champa cultural legacies together with local specialties.

The exhibition space, themed “Ho Chi Minh City – Bringing Heritage Together, Spreading Cultural Essence,” attracts large numbers of local residents and visitors.

Artisans craft animals and household items from coconut leaves at the Ho Chi Minh City exhibition space.

Further south in the Mekong Delta section, Dong Thap Province presents a variety of lotus-derived products, alongside regional showcase elements including salt-making traditions, fermented three-spotted crabs (ba khia), dried shrimp, wild bee-farming (gac keo ong), and the distinct aquatic habitat of Ca Mau crabs. An Giang Province offers local culinary specialties, certified OCOP products, and handcrafted travel souvenirs.

According to Do Thi Dieu Hanh, Director of the Gia Lai Provincial Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, the exhibition serves as a dynamic platform to bridge and celebrate regional tourism and cultural assets. She noted that the event fosters greater inter-provincial connectivity, expands promotional reach, and opens new avenues for investment and strategic collaboration.

A Lao artisan from Dien Bien demonstrates the traditional craft of ethnic brocade weaving

Visitors and local residents admire bronze drum artifacts at the Phu Tho Province exhibition booth.

A replica of an ancient Hue citadel gate at the main exhibition space.

Hundreds of photos and paintings showcasing the cultural identities and achievements of provinces and cities are on display at the exhibition.

A miniature scene depicting river life and fishermen in Can Tho.

A miniature scene depicting the traditional bee-keeping craft at the Ca Mau exhibition space.

OCOP products are displayed and sold at the exhibition venue for visitors.

Tuong, a form of Vietnamese classical theater, theater props and masks, representing the cultural heritage of Binh Dinh, Gia Lai

The Nha Chuong artifact from the Phung Nguyen culture, recognized as a National Treasure.

Large numbers of local residents and visitors flock to the Dien Bien Province booths to explore and purchase local OCOP specialties.

By Ngoc Oai—Translated by Kim Khanh