Short film contests nurture new Vietnamese film talent

The growing number of short film contests is helping discover new faces in Vietnamese cinema, but industry leaders say deeper training, support mechanisms and long-term development policies are needed to build a sustainable ecosystem.

According to Nguyen Hoang Hai, Content Director of CJ CGV Vietnam, Vietnamese cinema is developing, particularly the domestic film market. In the first six months of 2026, Vietnamese films accounted for about 70 percent of the box office.

Nguyen Hoang Hai, Content Director of CJ CGV Vietnam

As the market grows, demand for human resources is also increasing. Developing high-quality talent requires more contests to discover and nurture emerging filmmakers. This creates a positive cycle that contributes to the continued growth of the Vietnamese film market.

Asked what the continued emergence of short film contests reflects about the Vietnamese film market whether it is a sign of development or also reveals gaps that need to be filled, Director of CJ CGV Vietnam Nguyen Hoang Hai said it is both.

On the one hand, the growing number of contests shows that Vietnamese short films have significant potential. On the other hand, the lack of properly trained young filmmakers exposes a core weakness of the domestic film industry: Vietnam does not yet have a school or academy dedicated solely to cinema, as many other countries do. This means young people lack opportunities to receive specialized training from the outset.

In addition, the market is short of personnel in several important positions, particularly producers. Even at the university level, there are currently almost no specialized training programs for producers, despite their role in leading an entire film project. As a result, producers in Vietnam currently rely mainly on practical experience rather than formal training, the Director of CJ CGV Vietnam said.

Assessing the development of Vietnam’s short film market, he said it has not yet formed an ecosystem but has moved beyond being a spontaneous movement. The growth of short films stems from genuine demand and is helping nurture a generation of young people passionate about filmmaking.

However, he said that to develop into a true ecosystem, stronger involvement from state management agencies is needed through support policies, training programs and structured development mechanisms for young people interested in cinema.

Director Nguyen Hoang Hai revealed that the initial goal of the CJ Short Film Project was to seek and discover young talents for Vietnamese cinema, create a platform where they could participate and develop, and support young filmmakers in bringing Vietnamese cinematic voices to international film festivals and winning awards. He said the project had achieved those goals in its early editions.

A scene in the film Mua tren canh buom (Don't cry, Butterfly), developed from the short film Man, ngot (Sweet, salty) directed by Duong Dieu Linh which won Best Film and Most Innovative Film at the 2024 Venice Film Festival

However, over the past two to three years, the project has adjusted its approach. In addition to participating in international film festivals, young filmmakers must demonstrate their ability to contribute to the development of the domestic film industry by taking part in the production of theatrical films. The project has recorded several successes to date.

Director Doan Si Nguyen, from the fourth season, is working on his second feature film, Tai uong ( The Scourge) following Dieu uoc cuoi cung (The Final Wish). Director Nguyen Pham Thanh Dat, from the fifth season, has Bo sua bay (Flying dairy cow), which is expected to be released in theaters later this year. Director Pham Thien An, from the sixth season, is preparing to make his first feature film after his short Giac mo la oc sen (Dreams are snails).

Launched in 2018 by the CJ Cultural Foundation and CJ CGV Vietnam, the CJ Short Film Project has provided production funding for 30 short film projects, created opportunities for 32 young directors and made its mark at more than 60 international film festivals. Notable achievements include director Pham Thien An winning the Camera d'Or at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival for his first feature, Ben trong vo ken vang (Inside the yellow cocoon shell), developed from the short film Hay tinh thuc va san sang (Stay awake, be ready); Pham Ngoc Lan winning Best First Feature at the 2024 Berlin International Film Festival for Cu li khong bao gio khoc (Slow loris never cries), developed from the short film Mot khu dat tot (A good land); and Duong Dieu Linh winning Best Film and Most Innovative Film at the 2024 Venice Film Festival for Mua tren canh buom (Don't cry, Butterfly), developed from the short film Man, ngot (Sweet, salty).

By Van Tuan - Translated by Anh Quan