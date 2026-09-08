Madama Butterfly comes to Ho Chi Minh City in first concert version performance

Ho Chi Minh City will host its first-ever concert version of Giacomo Puccini’s timeless opera "Madama Butterfly" marking a milestone for classical music performances in the city.

Puccini’s opera masterpiece Madama Butterfly will be performed in concert for the first time in Ho Chi Minh City on Sept. 11 and 12, featuring artists from the Ho Chi Minh City Ballet Symphony Orchestra and Opera (HBSO) and international artists.

The organizer announces the performance

On the afternoon of Sept. 7, HBSO and the Consulate General of Italy in Ho Chi Minh City announced the performances of Madama Butterfly at the Ho Chi Minh City Opera House, 7 Cong Truong Lam Son, Saigon Ward.

Madama Butterfly is one of the best-known operas by Italian composer Giacomo Puccini. In Ho Chi Minh City, the work will be presented in concert form in two acts, divided into three performance sections, focusing on the original music, vocals and dramatic structure.

The program is a collaboration between HBSO and international artists, under the artistic direction of conductor Dr. Le Ha My, director of HBSO. Italian conductor Roberto Fiore will serve as orchestra conductor and music director, while conductor Tran Nhat Minh will oversee the chorus arrangement.

Italian tenor Marco Miglietta and conductor Roberto Fiore

Merited Artist Pham Khanh Ngoc will take on the leading role of Cio-Cio San. Italian tenor Marco Miglietta will play Pinkerton. The program will also feature artists Dao Mac, Phan Hong Diu, Pham Trang, Vo Nguyen Thanh Tam, Tran Thanh Nam, Nguyen Vu Uyen Di and Bui Danh Hung, along with the HBSO Chorus and Symphony Orchestra.

According to conductor Le Ha My, the staging of Madama Butterfly continues to affirm HBSO’s direction of expanding international cooperation, bringing classical works of world opera closer to Vietnamese audiences while creating additional opportunities for professional exchanges between domestic artists and the international arts community.

By Tieu Tan - Translated by Anh Quan