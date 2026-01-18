Social welfare identified as pillar of stability for sustainable development

Social welfare has consistently been a priority of the Party and the State, acting as a pillar of social stability, a foundation of public trust, and a key driver of sustainable development.

Aligned with national orientations, Ho Chi Minh City has identified social welfare as an integral component of economic development, guided by the commitment to ensure that no one is left behind. The city has therefore prioritized the transition from direct support mechanisms to the development of a comprehensive, multi-tiered social welfare system to better reach disadvantaged groups.

Health insurance cards are presented to residents in difficult circumstances. (Photo: SGGP/ Ngo Binh)

This consistent policy orientation continues to be concretized in the Resolution of the 11th Congress of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee for the 2025–2030 term.

By 2030, the city strives to eliminate poor households under the city’s poverty standards and achieve universal health insurance coverage. To realize these goals, Ho Chi Minh City allocates nearly VND2 trillion (US$76 million) annually to fully subsidize health insurance premiums for more than 530,000 elderly people and over 2 million students, thereby expanding health insurance coverage for the city’s most vulnerable populations.

According to statistics, in 2025, Ho Chi Minh City recorded more than 34.1 million health insurance-covered medical visits, with total health insurance expenditures exceeding VND32.64 trillion (US$1.2 billion). During the year, the city supported the issuance of over 105,000 health insurance cards, at a cost of more than VND111 billion (US$4.2 million).

Residents of Tam Binh Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, receive preferential loans from the city’s budget to support job creation. (Photo: SGGP/ Ngo Binh)

Mr. Lo Quan Hiep, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Social Security Office, noted that resolutions adopted by the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council in 2025 to support participation in social and health insurance have played a role in expanding coverage and increasing access to social welfare policies. This reflects the consistency of social welfare policies, with a strong focus on public healthcare.

In addition, other pillars of social welfare have also been actively promoted. In 2025, the city supported education costs for 4,938 students, awarded scholarships to 6,432 students, and funded the construction or repair of 1,309 charity houses at a total cost of over VND91.7 billion (US$3.5 million).

Ho Chi Minh City has also demonstrated its leading role and spirit of solidarity by supporting residents in other provinces and cities, particularly in disaster recovery efforts. Specifically, the city mobilized and received hundreds of billions of dong in financial support, along with goods and essential supplies worth hundreds of billions of dong.

In 2025, Ho Chi Minh City dispatched 15 working delegations to 15 provinces to encourage, support, and stand alongside localities in overcoming difficulties and addressing damage caused by natural disasters.

These efforts to strengthen social welfare in Ho Chi Minh City are in line with the principle of “putting people at the center” of socio-economic development and are consistent with the orientation set out in the draft documents of the 14th National Party Congress. Social welfare is closely linked with ensuring social progress and equity, aiming to enhance well-being for all segments of society, especially vulnerable groups.

Mr. Nguyen Van Duoc, Member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, said that the city promotes its leading role in social welfare. Ho Chi Minh City not only focuses on social welfare within the city but also extends care to people nationwide. The city has continued to affirm its pioneering and leading role in standing alongside and supporting communities in remote and disadvantaged areas, especially those impacted by natural disasters and floods. Through these efforts, many disadvantaged individuals, underprivileged students and policy beneficiary families have received timely support, enabling them to overcome challenges and move forward in life, consistent with the principle of leaving no one behind in development. Ho Chi Minh City always allocates resources to social welfare so that people can truly enjoy the fruits of development.

By staff writers - Translated by Huyen Huong