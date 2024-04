Vietnamese fencing team comprising six athletes last night left the capital city of Hanoi, Vietnam for the United Arab Emirates to prepare for the Paris 2024 fencing Olympic Qualification for the Asia-Pacific region.

At the tournament, the Vietnamese fencing team sets a goal of gaining the highest achievement to secure at least one official ticket for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in France.

Six Vietnamese fencers are Vu Thanh An, Nguyen Phuoc Den, Phung Khanh Linh, Nguyen Thi Thu Phuong, Pham Huyen Trang and Nguyen Minh Quang.

The Paris 2024 fencing competition will take place on April 27 and April 28 and be the only chance for Vietnamese fencers to make their Olympic dream come true.

By Minh Chien- Translated by Huyen Huong