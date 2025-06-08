Shaping design of future projected from Franco-Vietnamese perspective

Ho Chi Minh City

The French Institute in Ho Chi Minh City held a seminar titled “Shaping Design of Future- Franco-Vietnamese perspective” on June 7 late.

The seminar is one of the events within the framework of the France-Vietnam Year of Innovation 2025–2026, which was officially launched on May 27 in Ho Chi Minh City during the French Tech Summit.

Speaking at the seminar, Ms. Emmanuelle Pavillon-Grosser, Consul General of France in Ho Chi Minh City emphasized that the design sector is an important field in France, with around 60,000 designers who have been trained at more than 230 institutions across the country and are actively practicing in different areas.

img-20250607-1749222-9193-4562.jpg
Ms. Emmanuelle Pavillon-Grosser, Consul General of France in Ho Chi Minh City speaks at the seminar. (Photo: SGGP/ Do Van)

For many years, the French government has consistently encouraged creativity in the design industry, focusing on investing in research within the field to promote development in both methods and products. This effort has been particularly concentrated in schools, laboratories, and specialized research positions at agencies and organizations.

The French Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City believed that the seminar would provide an opportunity for designers, educators, researchers, and entrepreneurs to share perspectives, introduce tools and methods, and collaboratively shape the future of design.

The seminar featured two discussions.

img-20250607-1830512-3570-5193.jpg
Speakers from both France and Vietnam are sharing their experiences. (Photo: SGGP/ Do Van)

Speakers from both France and Vietnam shared their experiences and views on the impact of advanced technology, new materials and artificial intelligence on the design profession.

Additionally, they also debated the competencies, values and skills essential for the next generation, and highlighted the importance of local culture, interdisciplinary collaboration and creativity in education.

By Do Van- Translated by Huyen Huong

