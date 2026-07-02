SGGP, Toshiko build computer lab to expand digital access for highland students

Nearly 100 students at a remote school in Lam Dong Province will gain access to computers and digital learning after construction began on a new computer lab funded by Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper and Toshiko.

La Da Commune Party Secretary Nguyen Minh Phuong and local leadership attend the event (Photo: Tien Thang)

Nearly 100 students in La Da Commune, Lam Dong Province, received welcome news on the morning of July 2 as Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper and Toshiko Investment and Trading Services Company held a groundbreaking ceremony for a new computer lab, creating opportunities for highland students to access technology and digital knowledge.

The project is being built at the La Nga hamlet campus of La Da Primary and Secondary School in La Da Commune. It is part of Thap sang niem tin - Vuot kho den truong (Lighting Faith – Overcoming Hardship to School) program organized by SGGP Newspaper, which aims to bring knowledge and better educational opportunities to students in remote and disadvantaged areas.

The ceremony was attended by representatives of SGGP Newspaper, La Da Commune Party Secretary Nguyen Minh Phuong, La Da Commune People's Committee Vice Chairman Nguyen Anh Toan, La Da Primary and Secondary School Principal Kieu Duc Thuan, as well as teachers, students and local residents.

Most of the students at the school are from ethnic minority groups. (Photo: Tien Thang)

The project has a total investment of more than VND200 million (US$7,607), funded by SGGP Newspaper and Toshiko. It includes the construction of a computer classroom and the provision of computers for teaching and learning.

Speaking at the ceremony, La Da Commune Party Secretary Nguyen Minh Phuong said the La Nga campus is one of the commune's most remote schools, serving nearly 100 students, most of whom are from ethnic minority communities. He said the school continues to face significant shortages of facilities, particularly educational equipment, at a time when digital transformation is accelerating.

He said the donation of a computer classroom and computers by SGGP Newspaper and Toshiko was of great significance for the community, giving students the opportunity to access information technology and opening up more opportunities for personal development, thereby contributing to the development of La Da Commune.

Representing the commune government, Vice Chairman Nguyen Anh Toan said the investment in a computer lab carries strategic importance in improving local teaching and learning conditions. It provides students in disadvantaged areas with a valuable opportunity to gradually build digital skills and meet the requirements of education reform and digital transformation.

On behalf of the local authorities, the La Da Commune People's Committee expressed its sincere appreciation to SGGP Newspaper and the sponsor for supporting the commune's education sector. The committee also called on the school and the construction contractor to work closely together to ensure the project is completed on schedule, meets quality standards and is put into operation as soon as possible.

Principal Kieu Duc Thuan of La Da Primary and Secondary School said providing students with access to computers and the internet had long been a major challenge for the remote highland campus. The school currently has 97 students, most of them from ethnic minority communities.

Leaders of La Da Commune and the school perform the groundbreaking ceremony to start the construction project. (Photo: Tien Thang)

He described the project as a precious gift that fulfills a long-held dream of both teachers and students. Once the computer lab is completed, students will be equipped with essential digital skills to prepare them for the future. He also pledged that the school would properly manage, maintain and make effective use of the facility so that the project delivers lasting benefits.

Previously, in late May 2026, SGGP Newspaper, in coordination with the La Da Commune People's Committee, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of La Da Commune and Toshiko, organized the Ao am den truong (Warm Coats for School) program at La Da Primary and Secondary School. The program donated more than 670 jackets and 20 scholarships to disadvantaged students, with total support valued at VND120 million.

By Tien Thang - Translated by Anh Quan