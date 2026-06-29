HCMC schools launch dynamic summer programs for skill development

HCMC schools are organizing diverse, engaging summer activities to blend learning with recreation, providing students with creative playgrounds to hone vital skills and maintain routines.

The dynamic STEM experience club organized by Ha Huy Tap Junir High School in Gia Dinh Ward during the sprawling summer break

Vang Anh Kindergarten in Chanh Hung Ward has initiated its summer childcare program starting June 15. For the school’s principal Pham Thuy Phuong, the institution has strategically organized two separate childcare enrollment phases to facilitate parental convenience.

“Children get to participate in a series of dynamic activities designed to consolidate their knowledge, hone vital self-care skills, and diligently maintain the daily routines they formed during the previous academic year,” she explained, shedding light on the school’s general approach.

Similarly, Tan Phong 2 Kindergarten in Tan Hung Ward is rolling out two childcare phases. Each class is systematically assigned exactly two teachers who orchestrate summer activities heavily geared towards hands-on experiences, early exposure to digital transformation technology, STEM/STEAM education, and dynamic extracurriculars following a “play to learn” model tailored to each specific age group.

Specifically for five to six-year-olds, the school actively organizes robust life skills education activities, meticulously preparing a solid psychological foundation so the kids can effortlessly adapt to the grueling transitional phase from preschool up to first grade.

Deputy Director Le Thuy My Chau of the HCMC Department of Education and Training explicitly requested that the People’s Committees of wards, communes, and the special zone drastically step up their rigorous inspections and comprehensive supervision. They must monitor facility conditions, available equipment, fire prevention protocols, food hygiene and safety, and meal quality across all non-public preschools and independent class groups throughout this childcare period.

Particularly, she noted that localities must strictly penalize any educational institutions caught committing glaring violations. This includes operating without a proper license, enrolling children far beyond the permitted capacity, failing to deploy an adequate number of teachers or caregivers, and blatantly neglecting to guarantee safe conditions for the kids.

Having enthusiastically registered for the English club organized by Ha Huy Tap Junior High School in Gia Dinh Ward over the summer break, Le Vo Thanh Van, a student from class 8/7, felt highly motivated. “Reviewing our knowledge during the holidays is primarily done through incredibly engaging games and fiercely competitive activities between different groups, so it’s remarkably cheerful and utterly relaxing,” she explained.

Over the past week, the English club in the school organized a vibrant session where students actively shared their favorite activities. Van’s group fiercely debated the famous tourist destinations they desperately want their parents to take them to this summer, while the adjacent group passionately shared stories regarding their vigorous swimming and mountain climbing endeavors. One group even constructed an elaborate dream summer itinerary jam-packed with numerous activities they want to undertake alongside their families.

For Minh Tuan, a seventh-grader, the vibrant “Colorful Knowledge” club orchestrated by Ha Huy Tap Junior High School provides him with more opportunities to interact, learn, and dynamically share insights across several fields, ranging from natural sciences, history, geography, to general daily life knowledge. Over the past week, the activities specifically revolved around the compelling theme of “Islands and National Sovereignty.”

Similarly, various clubs focusing on literature, mathematics, music, fine arts, physical education, and robust STEM experiences are also getting the ball rolling by organizing numerous rewarding playgrounds. Ultimately, these seamlessly help the kids review their academic knowledge while simultaneously honing crucial teamwork and presentation skills, elevating their critical thinking, and boosting their raw creativity to design useful products for everyday life.

At the primary education level, the bustling summer playground at Nguyen Binh Khiem Primary School in Saigon Ward features a wide array of highly diverse activities, such as a captivating book storytelling contest, an immersive English experience space, and the highly meticulous design of potential energy race cars.

Over at Le Van Tam Primary School in Phu Tho Hoa Ward, an intricate handwriting club fittingly dubbed “Handwriting Reflects Personality” actively helps students maintain their study routines throughout the holidays. Concurrently, it smoothly combines cultivating profound patience and robust self-confidence by perfecting handwriting strokes and mastering the highly disciplined skill of presenting a clean, beautiful notebook.

Countless playgrounds are entirely free of charge, operating strictly on a voluntary parental registration basis to meet the highly diverse learning needs and intricate hobbies of the students. In the end, they aim to deliver remarkably cheerful and rewarding experiences for the kids during their summer break.

Under the directives laid out by the HCMC Department of Education and Training, preschools will conditionally organize summer childcare services heavily based on their actual capacities, actively kicking off from June 15 and strictly wrapping up before August 15.

By Thu Tam – Translated by Thanh Tam