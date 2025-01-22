SGGP Newspaper wins first prize for cover of its spring publication

Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper got the first prize for its spring publication at the Spring Publication's Cover Design Awards 2025.

The spring publication's cover of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper wins the first prize this year.

With the theme “Vietnam - Era of Development and Prosperity” for the spring publication, the Ho Chi Minh City Journalists Association awarded the first prize to SGGP Newspaper.

Additionally, Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper got a consolation prize for the Chinese edition. The newspaper has won the first prize and consolation prize for two consecutive years.

Deputy Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Propaganda and Education Board Tang Huu Phong (first from left) and Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Journalists Association Nguyen Tan Phong award the first prize of the Spring Publication's Cover Design Awards 2025 to representatives of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper. (Photo: SGGP/ Dung Phuong)

On January 22 morning, the Ho Chi Minh City Journalists Association held an award ceremony for the Spring Publication's Cover Design Awards 2025, with the participation of leaders of the Propaganda and Education Board of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Information and Communications, members of the Executive Board of the Ho Chi Minh City Journalists Association and leaders of press agencies and others.

The organizing unit indicated that 25 spring publications from 15 press agencies in Ho Chi Minh City participated in the Spring Publication's Cover Design Awards 2025. All entries adhered to the three main criteria, including beautiful presentation, impressive content and alignment with the newspaper's mission and purpose.

By Tieu Tan - Translated by Huyen Huong