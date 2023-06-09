SGGP Newspaper strengthens verified information provision about Lam Dong

The Department of Information and Communications of Lam Dong Province had a working session with Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on information propaganda and communications in Lam Dong Province.

The cooperation programs will focus on propagating and disseminating the Party's guidelines and the State's policies and laws and comprehensive information on the economy, culture, society, national defense and external affairs of Lam Dong Province to the readers.

Besides, the programs will also introduce the potentialities and strengths of socio-economy development, investment opportunities and cooperation in the field of production and businesses of Lam Dong Province to domestic and international investors; promote the images of the Central Highlands locality to local and foreign visitors; popularize the new and breakthrough ways of Lam Dong Province.

Through the cooperation program, the verified and official information and reflections related to the leadership, direction, management and operation of authorities at all levels in Lam Dong Province shall be provided on SGGP Newspaper.

Director of the Department of Information and Communications of Lam Dong Province Huynh Minh Hai said that the cooperation program aims at enhancing coordination, promotion of Lam Dong Province’s images in fields of agriculture, tourism and key projects of the locality to people nationwide.

On the same day, SGGP Newspaper also held a ceremony to celebrate the 21st anniversary of the establishment of its permanent office in the Central Highlands and South Central regions.

The representative office of SGGP Newspaper in the Central Highlands and South Central regions was established in 2002, located on No.5 Le Hong Phong Street, Ward 4, Da Lat City, Lam Dong Province.

At the current times, the representative office is responsible for covering information and news related to the eight provinces of Lam Dong, Kon Tum, Gia Lai, Dak Lak, Dak Nong, Khanh Hoa, Ninh Thuan and Binh Thuan.