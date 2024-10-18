SGGP Newspaper hosts seminar concerning green finance

A seminar concerning the topic of green finance, themed “Sharing Benefits and Risks Between Businesses and Banks” took place on October 18 morning.

Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper’s Investment and Finance in collaboration with the Center for Business Research and Business Support (BSA) hosted the seminar.

Journalist Nguyen Thanh Loi, Standing Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper speaks at the seminar. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

Attending and delivering his opening remarks at the seminar, journalist Nguyen Thanh Loi, Standing Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper said that the Vietnamese government sets targets of the national strategy for green growth in the period 2021-2030, including green growth that contributes to the restructuring of the economy in conjunction with renewing the growth model, reducing the greenhouse gas emissions per unit of gross domestic product (GDP), greenifying economic sectors and promoting sustainable consumption.

Overview of the seminar (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

Attendees can scan QR code to learn about information of this seminar (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

According to the assessment in 2023 from the National Steering Committee for Green Growth, green economic activities in Vietnam generated US$6.7 billion in 2020, accounting for about 2 percent of the total gross domestic product.

Of these, 83 percent are from the sectors of energy, agriculture and forestry and industrial activities; the remaining 17 percent are from transportation, waste management and construction.

By 2020, the green economy is estimated to provide more than 400,000 jobs.

By June 30, 2024, the green credit balance of 50 credit institutions reached VND650,300 billion (US$25.8 billion), up 4.71 percent compared to the end of 2023, accounting for 4.5 percent of the economy's total credit balance.

That primarily focused on renewable energy, clean energy and green agriculture.

Delegates discuss at the seminar. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

Delegates attend the seminar. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

Delegates attend the seminar. (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

However, green credit growth in Vietnam has remained limited due to some difficulties in a lack of common regulations on a green classification list that aligns with classifications of the economic sector and international practices.

Therefore, the seminar played a role as a bridge for professional speakers, experts, banks and businesses to share opportunities and risks, and discuss financial tools to help policymakers and consulting units find a common voice for the green economy growth, added Mr. Nguyen Thanh Loi.

By SGGP- Translated by Huyen Huong