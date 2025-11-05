SGGP Newspaper delivers emergency aid to flood victims in Hue City

These days, when Hue City remains blanketed in mud and floodwaters, Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper has delivered heartfelt relief packages to residents of Loc An Commune, one of the areas hardest hit by the flooding.

Locals there are still struggling to recover from the disaster aftermath while bracing for another approaching storm.

On the afternoon of November 4, SGGP Newspaper distributed 100 emergency relief packages, each containing VND500,000 (approximately US$19) in cash and a warm jacket to families in Loc An Commune who had suffered severe losses from the recent flooding.

A representative of Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper presents emergency relief packages to residents heavily affected by flooding in Loc An Commune, Hue City.

Chairman of the Hue City People’s Committee Phan Thien Dinh reported that total funding from central authorities, organizations and donors to support post-flood recovery has reached VND298.4 billion (about US$11.3 million). The municipal Department of Industry and Trade has already released 31,800 boxes of instant noodles, 15,600 cartons of milk, 16,200 liters of gasoline and 4,200 liters of diesel from its disaster reserves, along with 85 tons of rice for emergency response and relief operations.

A local leader in Loc An Commune distributes relief packages from Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper to residents severely affected by flooding.

In addition, the Hue City People’s Committee has released VND200 million (US$7,600) from its Disaster Prevention Fund to support families who lost relatives and to provide emergency drinking water and medicine. The city is also distributing VND150 billion (US$5,700) in central government aid to repair damaged infrastructure, farmland and public facilities.

According to Mr. Nguyen Thuan, Chairman of the Fatherland Front Committee of Loc An Commune, the consecutive floods occurred on October 25, resulting 10 of 29 hamlets being completely isolated, with more than 50 roads, bridges and markets submerged under 1–1.5 meters of water. Authorities evacuated 193 households with 593 residents to safety and deployed police, militia and medical teams to conduct a rescue and relief effort.

In these difficult days, the timely support from SGGP Newspaper is not only material aid but also a precious source of encouragement for locals, he added.

To further support flood-affected communities, SGGP Newspaper has launched a fundraising campaign for the affected Central localities. In the initial phase, the newspaper contributed VND200 million (US$7,600) and 400 warm jackets, delivered directly to students and residents in low-lying areas of Hue City. The jackets were transported free of charge by Vietnam Airlines from Ho Chi Minh City to Hue to ensure the relief reached recipients as quickly as possible.

By Van Thang- Translated by Huyen Huong