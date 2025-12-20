Phu Quoc 220kV transformer station commences with VND900 billion investment

The commencement of the 220kV Phu Quoc transformer station has been initiated, with a total investment amounting to nearly VND900 billion (US$34.15 million).

The delegates perform the groundbreaking ceremony.

In Phu Quoc Special Zone, the Southern Power Corporation, in collaboration with the People's Committee in An Giang Province, today held a groundbreaking ceremony for the 220kV Phu Quoc transformer station.

The Phu Quoc 220kV transformer project has a total line length of 19.2 km, which includes 2.6 km of underground cables and 15.5 km of overhead lines, and a capacity of 3x250MVA; it is expected to be completed by the end of 2026.

According to statistical data, electricity consumption in Phu Quoc has seen significant growth in recent years, increasing from 464 million kWh in 2020 to an estimated 782 million kWh in 2025, corresponding to an average growth rate of approximately 11 percent per year.

According to Nguyen Phuoc Duc, General Director of the Southern Power Corporation, in response to rapidly growing electricity demand and given that the two existing transmission lines supplying power to Phu Quoc Special Zone have not yet been interconnected in a loop, the corporation has proactively researched and implemented multiple synchronized power grid projects. Among these, the 220kV Phu Quoc substation, which officially commenced construction today, is one of the key projects.

Once operational, the 220kV Phu Quoc substation will receive power from the 220kV Kien Binh – Phu Quoc transmission line and convert the existing 110kV operating voltage to 220kV. This will complete the 110kV grid connection across the entire island, ensuring stable power supply under normal operating conditions in compliance with the N-1 criterion - a fundamental reliability rule in power systems.

By Nam Khoi - Translated by Anh Quan