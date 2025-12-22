National

13th Party Central Committee convenes 15th meeting

The 15th meeting of the 13th Party Central Committee opened in Hanoi on Monday with the focus on reviewing and giving opinions on key preparations to ensure the successful organization of the 14th National Party Congress.

Party General Secretary To Lam presided over and delivered the opening remarks at the meeting. Politburo member, State President Luong Cuong chaired the opening session.

Party General Secretary To Lam delivers his speech at the 15th meeting of the 13th Party Central Committee in Hanoi on Monday. (Photo: VNA)

Delegates are about to deliberate three major groups of issues, including personnel work for the 14th National Party Congress; draft documents to be submitted to the Congress; and its essential organisation matters, including working regulations and election rules, reports on inspection, supervision and disciplinary work during the 13th tenure, as well as the reports on inspection, supervision and disciplinary work in 2025, and orientations and tasks in 2026.

Participants at the 15th meeting of the 13th Party Central Committee in Hanoi on Monday. (Photo: VNA)

The Party Central Committee will also consider guidelines for marking key historical milestones, including the summary of 100 years of the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam (1930–2030) in association with the Vietnamese revolution, and the review of 40 years of implementing the Platform on national construction during the transition to socialism.

Delegates vote to approve the agenda for the 15th meeting of the 13th Party Central Committee in Hanoi on Monday. (Photo: VNA)

Additionally, the meeting will also examine reports on preparations for the 14th National Congress and other relevant contents.

