New homes ready for flood-affected residents ahead of Tet

On these days, military and police forces in the provinces of Dak Lak, Lam Dong and Khanh Hoa have been racing to finish the Quang Trung campaign, launched under the directive of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, to build and repair homes for residents whose houses were damaged or destroyed by recent floods and storms.

Although construction began on December 1, numerous collapsed houses have already been completed and roofing now underway.

Working hard day and night to rebuild homes

Troops from Division 10 under Corps 34 have been working tirelessly from early morning until late at night in Son Hoa Commune, Dak Lak Province, striving to help residents regain stable housing as soon as possible.

Officers and soldiers of Division 10, Corps 34 build homes for local residents in Son Hoa Commune, Dak Lak Province. (Photo: SGGP/ Mai Cuong)

Lieutenant Colonel Dang Thanh Tuyen, Deputy Political Commissar of Division 10, Corps 34, emphasized assisting residents in rebuilding homes after floods which is not only a political task but also reflects soldiers’ deep bond with the people.

Promoting the qualities of Uncle Ho’s soldiers

One month after the historic flood, a troop of Division 10 returned to D’ran Commune in Lam Dong Province to continue support efforts.

In Tay Khanh Son Commune, Khanh Hoa Province, Naval Region 4 has taken responsibility for building four houses, with officers and soldiers identifying the mission as a heartfelt duty in times of hardship.

Major General Tran Ngoc Minh, Deputy Commander of Military Region 7, visited and encouraged the forces on site, urging them to fully utilize time and resources to complete their tasks promptly and effectively.

Officers and soldiers of Division 5, Military Region 7, rush to complete the construction of a house for the family of Mai Ngoc Hiep in Lac Thien 1 Hamlet, D’ran Commune, Lam Dong Province. (Photo: SGGP/ Doan Kien)

According to Mr. Nguyen Van Huu, Secretary of the D’ran Commune Party Committee, floods in November 2025 caused the most severe damage in Lam Dong Province, with losses estimated at over VND440 billion (US$15.2 million). Thanks to close coordination between local authorities and the military, many houses have already been repaired, while newly built homes are nearing completion, allowing residents to soon settle and rebuild their lives.

In Tay Khanh Son Commune, Khanh Hoa Province, armed forces have continued intensive construction efforts in mid-December 2025. Dozens of officers and soldiers from Naval Region 4 have been transporting construction materials to rebuild homes swept away or collapsed by floodwaters.

By Mai Cuong, Doan Kien, Hieu Giang- Translated by Huyen Huong