Over VND5.5 billion allocated for preparing 2027 APEC events in Phu Quoc

An Giang Province has approved a sub-project on training and capacity building for human resources, with a total estimated budget exceeding VND5.5 billion (US$208,850) for preparing and organizing conferences and activities for APEC 2027.

Workers on site at the Phu Quoc International Airport expansion project, a key initiative supporting APEC 2027 (Photo: SGGP)

Funding for the program will be mobilized from the provincial budget, with additional support from the central government, if any, as well as other lawful sponsorships and contributions from domestic and international organizations and individuals.

The sub-project outlines four key priority areas:

Firstly, the program will focus on training and capacity building in APEC-related knowledge and international integration, enabling participants to gain a comprehensive understanding of APEC, Vietnam’s role, and the position of An Giang Province, particularly Phu Quoc Special Zone within the context of deepening global integration.

Secondly, it will provide training in protocol and diplomatic etiquette, equipping participants with communication and reception skills for hosting international delegations, handling unexpected situations, and delivering basic conversational proficiency in foreign languages, including English, Chinese, Korean, and Japanese.

Thirdly, the program will provide training in security, healthcare, and emergency response, covering event security, first aid, fire prevention and firefighting, and the handling of emergencies.

Fourthly, it will focus on developing skills in environmental management and urban civility, aimed at preserving landscapes and sanitation standards and reinforcing the image of Phu Quoc as a green, clean, and beautiful destination.

Targeted investment in human resource training and capacity building is seen as a systematic and forward-looking preparation by An Giang Province to meet the demands of successfully hosting the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation 2027 (APEC 2027) activities in Phu Quoc, while also laying the groundwork for the development of a high-quality workforce to support the locality’s sustainable development strategy beyond the event.

By Nam Khoi – Translated by Kim Khanh