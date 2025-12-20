Sustainable poverty reduction linked to ecological agriculture, rural growth

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Phung Duc Tien stated that sustainable poverty reduction must be linked with the development of ecological agriculture, modern rural areas, and stable livelihoods for local people.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Phung Duc Tien

At today’s national event “Joining Hands for the Poor – No One Left Behind”, in response to the nationwide movement “The Country Joining Hands for the Poor” launched by the Government in Lang Son Province, Deputy Minister Phung Duc Tien underscored that fighting poverty sustainably demands ecological farming, modern rural development, and the united efforts of government, businesses, and society.

The event also summarized the National Target Program on Sustainable Poverty Reduction for the 2021–2025 period and outlined directions for 2026–2030.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Minister Phung Duc Tien emphasized that poverty reduction is the responsibility of the State, but success cannot be achieved without the joint efforts of businesses, social organizations, and each individual citizen.

Poor people are given gifts at the event

In the context of climate change, natural disasters, epidemics, and market fluctuations, the goal is not only to reduce the proportion of poor households according to multidimensional standards, but to ensure sustainable poverty reduction, limit relapse into poverty, and enhance people’s resilience to socio-economic and environmental shocks.

According to Deputy Minister Phung Duc Tien, sustainable poverty reduction must be associated with ecological agriculture, modern rural development, civilized farmers, efficient use of resources, environmental protection, vocational training, science and technology transfer, and expansion of agricultural product markets—thereby creating stable livelihoods for the people.

Vu Thi Ngoc Loan, Deputy Head of the Propaganda Department under the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front, affirmed that sustainable poverty reduction is a major, consistent policy of the Party and the State. The Vietnam Fatherland Front continues to promote its role in uniting the entire nation, mobilizing social resources, and strengthening supervision and feedback to ensure poverty reduction policies are implemented openly, transparently, and targeted to the right beneficiaries.

According to Pham Hong Dao, Deputy Chief of the National Office for Poverty Reduction, during 2021–2025 Vietnam has been recognized by the international community as a bright spot in Asia for multidimensional, inclusive, and sustainable poverty reduction, with many localities showing positive changes in awareness and action.

Poor students are given bicycles

At this event, the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment and the People’s Committee of Lang Son Province commended 20 exemplary cases of poverty alleviation and awarded 70 bicycles to disadvantaged students. Alongside the program, many social welfare activities took place, such as medical check-ups, legal consultations, career counseling, job introductions for the poor and near-poor, as well as exhibitions showcasing products linked to sustainable livelihoods and poverty reduction of local people.

On this occasion, many businesses and social organizations also donated agricultural supplies, seedlings and livestock breeds, supporting production development, job creation, and income improvement for local residents.

By Phuc Van - Translated by Anh Quan