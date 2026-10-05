SGGP Newspaper awards "For the Future of Vietnam" scholarships in Can Tho

On October 4, at Nam Can Tho University, SGGP Newspaper, the Can Tho Youth Union and Binh Dien Fertilizer Joint Stock Company, jointly organized the award ceremony for the 2026 "For the Future of Vietnam" scholarship program in Can Tho City.

Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper awards 40 “For Vietnam’s Future” scholarships in Can Tho City. (Photo: SGGP)

The event was attended by Mr. Tran Viet Tuan, Deputy Secretary of the Can Tho Youth Union; Ms. Le Thi Thuy Dung, Deputy Director of the Can Tho Department of Education and Training; representatives of the Can Tho Municipal Party Committee Office; Journalist Nguyen Khac Cuong, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper; and Mr. Phan Van Tam, Deputy General Director of Binh Dien Fertilizer Joint Stock Company.

The "For the Future of Vietnam" scholarship is an initiative by Muc Tim Publication under Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, which has supported high school students nationwide since 1995.

To date, the program has awarded tens of thousands of scholarships to underprivileged students who demonstrate resilience and strong determination in their educational journeys.

Journalist Nguyen Khac Cuong, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper speaks at the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

Huynh Ngoc Mai, a 11th-grade student in class 11A13 at Hoang Dieu High School, shared that her father left when she was very young, and her mother died of a serious illness when Mai was five. Since then, Mai has lived with her maternal grandmother, who is currently battling cancer.

Every day, Mai balances her studies with a part-time job at a coffee shop, determined to pursue her goal of attending university.

Mai said emotionally that the “For Vietnam’s Future” scholarship from Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper was a tremendous source of encouragement, giving her renewed strength to continue moving forward.

Delegates and a large number of students attend the “For Vietnam’s Future” scholarship award ceremony on October 4. (Photo: SGGP)

Nguyen Ngoc Anh Duong, a 12th-grade student in class 12A2 at Thot Not High School, shared that her mother died in a traffic accident, while her father works multiple jobs to support Duong and her two siblings.

Duong said she has always worked hard at her studies and reminds herself not to give in to the hardships she faces.

"The scholarship will greatly help me cover my educational expenses and provide tremendous motivation for me to keep moving forward," Duong said.

Delegates attend the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the ceremony, journalist Nguyen Khac Cuong expressed his hope that the “For Vietnam’s Future” scholarships would help students overcome difficulties and give them additional motivation to pursue their dreams.

Journalist Nguyen Khac Cuong said that over the past more than 30 years, the scholarship program has provided meaningful support to many students as they have grown and developed. Since 2013, the “For Vietnam’s Future” Scholarship Fund has received the support and partnership of Binh Dien Fertilizer Joint Stock Company.

To date, Muc Tim, a publication of Saigon Giai Phong Newspaper, and Binh Dien have awarded nearly 5,000 scholarships, with a combined value of more than VND11 billion (US424,000), to high school students in localities across the country, particularly mountainous provinces in the Northern region.

Students receive scholarships at the program. (Photo: SGGP)

Students receive scholarships at the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

By Tuan Quang, Hong Tham—Translated by Kim Khanh