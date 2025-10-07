SGGP donates life jackets to fishermen, supports struggling families

Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper, in collaboration with the Cua Viet Border Guard Station and the People’s Committee of Cua Viet Commune, Quang Tri Province, presented 70 life jackets worth VND22 million to local fishermen on October 7.

SGGP's reporter and local officials present life jackets to fishermen in Cua Viet Commune, Quang Tri Province.

At the ceremony, Major Nguyen Van Anh, Secretary of the Party Committee and Political Commissar of the Cua Viet Border Guard Station, thanked SGGP and its readers for their continued support, stressing that the life jackets would help ensure safety for fishermen who venture offshore to sustain their livelihoods. The donation was part of a VND100 million contribution from Mr. Nguyen Minh Tuan, Director of Minh Tuan Mobile, to assist Quang Tri residents affected by typhoon No.10 (Bualoi).

SGGP's reporter and local officials present life jackets to fishermen in Cua Viet Commune, Quang Tri Province.

Earlier, SGGP reporters had joined Quang Tri Border Guards in delivering direct aid to disaster-hit communities. At Trieu Van Border Guard Station, they handed over VND33 million to nine fishermen rescued and the families of two others missing in the sinking of vessels BV-4670-TS and BV-0042-TS off Cua Viet on September 28. Together with Squadron 1 of the Quang Tri Border Guard, the team also provided VND35 million to the owners and crews of two trawlers — BV-92756-TS and BV-92754-TS — that sank near the Gianh River estuary the same night.

SGGP's reporter and local officials present life jackets to fishermen in Cua Viet Commune, Quang Tri Province.

In Bac Trach Commune, SGGP and local authorities offered ten relief packages, each worth VND1 million, to households facing severe hardship after the typhoon. These humanitarian activities once again reflect SGGP’s commitment to connecting readers with those in need, particularly coastal fishermen who risk their lives to protect national sovereignty and sustain the marine economy.

The same day, SGGP’s Central Vietnam office, in coordination with the Vietnam Fatherland Front of Hai Ninh Ward (Ha Tinh Province), visited and gave VND9 million in reader donations to Tu Thi Tha, 78, a resident of Bac Son Hai neighborhood. Tha was featured in an SGGP article published on September 22.

Representatives of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Hai Ninh Ward, Ha Tinh Province, present VND9 million from SGGP readers to support the family of Tu Thi Tha.

Ms. Tu Thi Tha and her husband, Tran Cong Ham, 81, have endured years of hardship. Two of their four sons have passed away, one from diabetes and another from a traffic accident. One son suffers from a serious illness, while the other struggles to earn a living as a day laborer. The couple, both in frail health, care for their 12-year-old grandson, who has congenital cerebral palsy, after his mother left for Southern Vietnam in search of work, but her unstable job brings little income to send home.

Receiving the donation, the old woman expressed deep gratitude to SGGP and its readers for their compassion, saying the financial support would help her continue medical treatment and meet essential living expenses.

Related News Aid brings relief to Cua Viet fishing families

By Van Thang, Duong Quang – Translated by Thuy Doan