Seafood exports reach US$10.38 billion in the first 11 months of 2025

Processing frozen shrimp for export at Cofidec Company in Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: SGGP)

According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, seafood export value in November 2025 was estimated at US$1.05 billion, bringing the total for the first 11 months of the year to US$10.38 billion, a 13.2 percent increase compared to the same period last year.

China, the United States, and Japan remained Vietnam’s three largest seafood import markets, accounting for 20.2 percent, 17.6 percent, and 15 percent of total exports, respectively. Compared with the previous year, export value to China rose 33.7 percent, the U.S. increased 7.5 percent, and Japan grew 10.5 percent.

Among the top 15 export markets, Brazil recorded the strongest growth at 37.4 percent, while exports to Russia saw the largest decline, down 3.6 percent.

According to the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP), these results reflect the industry’s sustained efforts and adaptability amid volatile global conditions.

By Duc Trung - Translated by Anh Quan