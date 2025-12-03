Dong Thap farmers secure buyers for high-quality rice

Farmers in Dong Thap Province are now benefiting from programs promoting the cultivation of high-quality rice varieties under contract farming and guaranteed purchasing agreements.

By joining a public–private partnership model for the production and consumption of high-quality rice, more than 60 farmers in Dong Thap Province’s Long Binh Commune have had their rice harvest purchased by enterprises at prices higher than the market rate.

Under this model, local cooperatives and agricultural enterprises collaborate with farmers from the start of the production cycle from selecting seed varieties and providing technical guidance to purchasing the harvest at pre-agreed prices. This helps stabilize income for farmers while ensuring consistent, high-standard rice supply for the market.

In the 2025 autumn–winter crop, farmer Ngo Phuoc Sang of Long Binh Commune joined the cooperative-linked model, sowing 1.5 hectares of premium ST25 rice with an expected yield of 6 tons per hectare. All of his rice was purchased by enterprises at VND7,300 per kilogram which is VND2,000 higher than the market price.

He shared his satisfaction, noting that cooperative participation allows synchronized sowing, easier care, about 30 percent lower costs, and timely harvesting, ensuring stable and higher prices.

Vice Chairman Dao Hong Phong of the People’s Committee in Long Binh Commune said authorities plan to expand the cooperative–enterprise rice linkage model to other localities, gradually forming a supply chain from inputs to market outlets, helping farmers stabilize their livelihoods.

Long Binh Commune has about 2,000 hectares of rice, a key production area under a special project. Over 60 farmers in the model have so far sold around 460 tons of rice to enterprises, which processed it into OCOP-standard rice.

Under the national scheme “Sustainable Development of 1 Million Hectares of High-Quality, Low-Emission Rice Linked to Green Growth in the Mekong Delta by 2030”, farmers in Dong Thap Province are expanding high-quality and low-emission rice cultivation, targeting 75,000 hectares in 2025 and 161,000 hectares by 2030.

By Ngoc Phuc - Translated by Anh Quan