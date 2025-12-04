Stronger policy adopted to restructure power sector

In line with the Politburo issued Resolution No. 70-NQ/TW, the Government and the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) have been tasked with formulating detailed programs and action plans to implement this key policy effectively.

A EVN leader inspects the construction progress of projects under the Quang Trach Thermal Power Center in November 2025.

The Government has also instructed ministries, agencies, and localities to restructure industries toward greater energy efficiency, establish mandatory energy-saving targets for each sector and region, and gradually eliminate low-efficiency, high-emission equipment and machinery.

According to Tran Hoai Trang, Deputy Director of the Electricity and Renewable Energy Authority (MOIT), energy security must remain a top priority. He noted that the resolution was introduced as Vietnam faces new challenges in energy supply structure and sustainable development. Its core goal is to remove institutional and policy bottlenecks while creating a unified legal framework to promote energy projects.

Climate change is increasingly affecting hydro power, wind, and solar efficiency, while the country’s rapid socio-economic growth demands more electricity supply. These two factors directly influence the implementation of Resolution No. 70-NQ/TW.

A key task ahead is to accelerate investment in foundational power sources including LNG, nuclear, clean, and renewable energy. Given the massive capital needs of this sector, Vietnam must refine mechanisms for mobilizing investment, improving the business environment, and coordinating planning. Legal frameworks governing investment, bidding, and construction are being reviewed to remove procedural barriers. The MoIT is also advising the Government on two critical decrees: one on direct power purchase agreements (DPPA) and another on developing renewable and offshore wind energy sources.

Vice President Nguyen Anh Tuan of the Vietnam Energy Association mentioned private investment as the engine of growth. He emphasized that developing the electricity market is essential but must proceed cautiously and in stages. The Prime Minister’s revised Power Development Plan VIII anticipates significant increases in demand and generation capacity, requiring large and long-term investments.

With limited state budget resources, Vietnam must attract substantial private and foreign investment. This will only be feasible under transparent, investor-friendly policies. Completing the competitive electricity market and diversifying investment models including public-private partnerships (PPP) will be key to reassuring investors and encouraging broader participation in power generation and grid development.

Without timely action, the risk of power shortages between 2028 and 2030 remains high. To meet future demand, regulatory and financial frameworks must be further liberalized to attract private capital, supported by clear, predictable, and transparent legal conditions.

Nguyen Quoc Dung, Head of Business Department at Vietnam Electricity (EVN), described the introduction of the two-component electricity pricing mechanism as a groundbreaking reform. This approach reflects both investment and operational costs, allowing consumers to optimize usage and reduce energy expenses. Unlike the traditional single-rate tariff based solely on consumption, the new model adds a capacity-based component that considers customer registration and usage behavior.

Many developed countries have adopted this system as it better aligns with actual system costs and improves load management efficiency. EVN began internal testing in October 2025 and plans to implement it officially in 2026.

Director Ha Dang Son of the Center for Energy and Green Growth Research said about clearer pricing and tailored mechanisms for special projects. He noted that projects with unique characteristics should be allowed special mechanisms to address long-standing difficulties particularly regarding electricity pricing. Resolution No. 70-NQ/TW mandates a comprehensive reform of pricing policies to encourage private investment.

He emphasized that market liberalization does not necessarily lead to lower retail prices; in fact, many countries experienced price increases as costs were fully reflected. The critical objective is to ensure national energy security, with the State retaining control over strategic supply and transmission. Transparent financial systems, well-structured contracts, and efficient administrative processes are essential to attract private capital.

Vice President of Electric Power University Duong Trung Kien stressed the need for binding regulations and strong monitoring mechanisms. He stated that achieving the goals of 8 percent–10 percent energy savings and 15–35 percent greenhouse gas reduction is challenging but feasible with coordinated, nationwide efforts.

Energy-intensive industries such as steel, cement, chemicals, and paper must lead by investing in energy-efficient and renewable technologies. Vietnam should simultaneously have coordinated and flexible measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the energy sector in line with the country’s development context, including plans for coal‑fired power plants to transition to natural gas, biomass, hydrogen, or ammonia.

In addition, research into appropriate carbon taxation policies for fossil fuel use and regulations on carbon emission limits is essential. Ultimately, to realize these targets, efforts can't stop at orientation and advocacy; binding regulations and effective monitoring mechanisms must be established.

By Phuc Van - Translated by Anh Quan