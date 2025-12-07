Ho Chi Minh City to offer over 3,000 social housing units for sale

Ho Chi Minh City will add 3,030 social housing units, including 1,376 townhouses and 1,654 apartments set for sale in Binh Duong Ward of the city.

Ho Chi Minh City will add 3,030 social housing units in Binh Duong Ward of the city. (Photo: SGGP)

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction has just announced the sale of social housing units at the Hoa Phu Social Housing Project in Binh Duong Ward. Nam Kim Industrial Construction Investment Joint Stock Company, a member of Kim Oanh Group, develops the project.

The project spans over 26.7 hectares and includes 3,030 social housing units, comprising 1,376 townhouses and 1,654 apartments, divided into four sub-projects.

Preliminary average sale prices are VND16.7 million (US$633.4) per square meter for townhouses and VND26.4 million (US$1,001) per square meter for apartments, inclusive of a 5 percent value-added tax but excluding a 2 percent maintenance fee.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction emphasized that investors may only sign sales contracts for social housing units with customers once the project meets the legal conditions for sale under housing law and the sale prices have been appraised and approved by the competent authorities. Construction, sales, and rental activities for social housing units must comply with the regulations set out in Article 13 of Decree No. 100/2024/ND-CP.

According to the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction, the announcement allows residents to prepare and submit applications to the developer to purchase social housing units in accordance with regulations.

The city aims to complete over 94,000 social housing units by 2030 in order to meet the target of 100,000 units set by the Prime Minister.

The planned completion schedule is 9,438 units by 2026, 14,157 units by 2027, 18,876 units by 2028, 23,595 units by 2029, and 28,315 units by 2030.

By Thanh Hien – Translated by Kim Khanh