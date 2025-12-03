KOL/KOC club officially launched in Vietnam

A KOL/KOC (Key Opinion Leader / Key Opinion Consumer) club under the Vietnam Advertising Association has officially been launched.

The information was provided by the Department of Grassroots Culture under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism on December 3.

This is considered an important step toward establishing professional standards, increasing transparency and enhancing the accountability of influencers in the context of a rapidly growing digital content market.

According to Mr. Nguyen Quoc Huy, Deputy Director of the Department of Grassroots Culture under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the establishment of the club is a necessary response to the increasing role of KOLs and KOCs in promoting brands, shaping consumer behavior, and conveying cultural values.

The establishment of a specialized organization will help connect the content creator community with regulatory agencies and also create a professional and healthy working environment aligned with the trend of digital transformation.

At the club’s launch ceremony held the same day in Ho Chi Minh City, Chairman of the Vietnam Advertising Association Nguyen Truong Son said the club gathers a wide array of prominent figures in the entertainment and content creation sectors, from beauty icons and actors to influential young KOLs/KOCs on social media.

At the KOL/KOC Club launch ceremony on December 2, Ms. Tran Thi Dan Thanh, CEO of MVOT, was elected as the KOL/KOC Club Chairperson.

The club is not only a platform for networking but also serves to support training, standardize professional practices, and protect members’ rights.

By Thi Hong- Translated by Huyen Huong