Supply Chain Linkage Conference of 2025 opens

The 2025 Supply Chain Linkage Conference was opened on December 5 in Binh Duong Ward, Ho Chi Minh City.

The event is chaired by the Ho Chi Minh City Supporting Industry Association (HASI) and co-organized by HASI, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade, the Center for Supporting Industry Development (CSID), the Vietnam Association for Supporting Industries (VASI), the Young Entrepreneurs Association, the Vietnam Industrial Support Alliance (VISA), and domestic and international partners.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Supporting Industry Association Vo Son Dien speaks at the event.

The conference aims to create a direct networking platform connecting local supporting industry enterprises with major FDI corporations and large-scale manufacturers, and also provides updates on trends, standards and demands from strategic buyers in the context of shifting global supply chains.

Additionally, the conference promotes multi-dimensional cooperation and practical information sharing from corporations operating supply chains in Vietnam, helping domestic firms access international standards and strengthen competitiveness.

In his opening remarks, Chairman of the HASI Vo Son Dien said the conference is an annual event that enhances linkages between Vietnamese enterprises and the global production network, contributing to building sustainable supply chains and improving the autonomy of the supporting industry sector.

A signing ceremony for cooperation agreements among enterprises was also held during the conference.

According to the organizers, these agreements focus on technology transfer, quality standard improvement, supply capacity expansion and the development of a domestic production ecosystem.

