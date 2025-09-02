Seafood industry accelerates export growth

Building on last year’s strong performance, Vietnam’s seafood industry is poised for further growth this year in expanding exports to key and emerging markets, including the United States, China, ASEAN, and the Middle East.

Successful models

Seafood processing for export at Saigon Seafood Trading Joint Stock Company (APT) in Ho Chi Minh City

In the final days of August, members of Ky Nhu Cooperative in Thanh Hoa Commune, Can Tho City, are busy processing bronze featherback fish for export.

Ms. Nguyen Kim Thuy, founder of Ky Nhu Cooperative, said the cooperative was established in the early 2000s with the aim of building a value chain around bronze featherback fish, creating jobs for its members and residents. A major turning point came when the cooperative boldly began producing boneless bronze featherback fillets, meeting the growing demand from both domestic and international markets.

In 2023, Ky Nhu Cooperative successfully exported its first shipment of 20 tons of boneless bronze featherback fillets and fish cakes to the United States, paving the way for this freshwater specialty to reach global markets.

In An Thoi Dong Commune in Ho Chi Minh City, local farmers have, for years, found unexpected success by raising Pangasius kunyit in former shrimp ponds. Among the standout cases is that of Mr. Tran Hoai Son, who expanded his pilot project from 4,000 square meters to over 1.5 hectares, earning hundreds of millions of dong per harvest. Similarly, Mr. Van Huu Lac has shifted to Pangasius kunyit farming, with more than 10 hectares of water surface.

According to Mr. Lac, about a decade ago, only a few households in the commune raised Pangasius kunyit. Today, the number has grown significantly, with many farmers switching from shrimp to fish farming. As a result, living standards have improved markedly.

According to the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Agriculture and Environment, Pangasius kunyit is the most renowned aquatic specialty in the communes of An Thoi Dong, Can Gio, and Binh Khanh. Each year, aquaculture households in these areas supply around 300 tons of fish to the market. The two most common products are fresh Pangasius kunyit and dried fillets. In addition to meeting domestic demand, Can Gio’s Pangasius kunyit is exported annually in the tens of tons to European markets.

According to the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP), in addition to the promising outlook for fish products, the country’s shrimp exports reached US$2.5 billion in the first seven months of 2025, a 23.2 percent increase year-on-year. Notably, lobster exports saw a sharp surge compared to the same period last year, with key markets including China, the UAE, and the United States.

Ms. To Thi Tuong Lan, Deputy General Secretary of VASEP, said that in the first seven months of this year, seafood exports reached US$6.22 billion, marking a 17.2 percent increase compared to the same period in 2024. Looking ahead, opportunities continue to open up, with the strong recovery of the Chinese, ASEAN, and Japanese markets, alongside signals of the European Union’s plans to lift technical barriers, paving the way for growth in value-added seafood products.

Further expanding into new markets

The Ho Chi Minh City Farmers’ Association visits an aquaculture model in An Thoi Dong Commune in the city. (Photo: SGGP)

Alongside favorable conditions, seafood exports continue to face significant challenges. The Department of Fisheries and Fisheries Resources Surveillance under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment has noted that in the near future, tariffs and trade barriers will continue to impact seafood production, driving up costs and affecting competitiveness. Climate change and unpredictable weather patterns, including the increased likelihood of storms, may directly disrupt aquaculture and fishing activities.

The European Commission (EC) maintains its “yellow card” warning on seafood products, while importing countries are tightening standards related to product origin and legality. These challenges threaten Vietnam’s ability to access, maintain, and expand its seafood export markets.

Mr. Ngo Hong Phong, Director of the Department of Quality, Processing, and Market Development under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, said that to achieve this year’s seafood export targets, Vietnam must not only comply with international regulations but also intensify efforts to explore new markets and leverage its competitive advantages.

The Department of Quality, Processing, and Market Development will collaborate with the Department of Fisheries and Fisheries Resources Surveillance to promote the reopening of the Chinese market for spotted lobster. Success in this endeavor is expected to yield positive outcomes. Meanwhile, Brazil recently revised its procedures and criteria for issuing the Phytosanitary Certificate concerning pangasius and officially opened its market to tilapia, creating new opportunities to boost exports of these products. These are substantial markets that hold promising prospects for Vietnam’s seafood industry.

Regarding the direction for the remaining months of 2025, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Phung Duc Tien emphasized that the seafood industry will focus on breakthrough advancements in science and technology in line with Resolution No. 57. A key factor for improving production efficiency is solving the issue of breeding stock. In particular, the marine aquaculture sector needs to accelerate technology application and attract investment from major corporations and enterprises.

Concerning the issue of IUU (illegal, unreported, and unregulated) fishing, the ministry will intensify inspection and supervision efforts at the local level to decisively implement necessary measures, aiming to soon lift the EU’s “yellow card” warning.

By Duc Trung—Translated by Kim Khanh