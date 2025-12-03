SCIC sets course to become national sovereign wealth fund

Deputy Minister of Finance Cao Anh Tuan speaks at the event

The State Capital Investment Corporation (SCIC), in collaboration with the Ministry of Finance and international partners, today held an international seminar titled “Developing the SCIC Model Toward Professional Capital Management and the Formation of a Sovereign Wealth Fund” in Hanoi.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Minister of Finance Cao Anh Tuan affirmed that after nearly two decades of operation, SCIC has proven its execution capacity and solidified its position as the State’s capital locomotive. To transition into national sovereign wealth fund, SCIC must clearly define its financial mechanisms, resource base, and specific policy framework to establish a sound legal foundation for functioning as a strategic financial investor alongside other state-owned corporations and conglomerates.

The Ministry of Finance representative emphasized the Government’s commitment to supporting SCIC in overcoming challenges and fulfilling its mission as a driver of economic growth in the new era.

According to Dinh Viet Tung, SCIC’s Deputy General Director, the corporation’s 19 years of operation have validated the strategic rationale behind its establishment as a special economic entity. SCIC has played a key role in restructuring and reforming state-owned enterprises while gradually strengthening its function as the Government’s investment arm.

In the first ten months of 2025, SCIC achieved remarkable financial performance with double-digit profit growth. Revenue reached nearly VND12 trillion (98 percent of target), and post-tax profit exceeded VND11 trillion (123 percent of target). For the full year, SCIC expects revenue of over VND12 trillion and post-provision net profit of VND11 trillion, up 15 percent year-on-year.

SCIC currently focuses on two core pillars:

- Restructuring state-owned enterprises to optimize public asset value

- Strategic investment aimed at consolidating its position as a national institutional investor.

Beyond financial success, SCIC continues to strengthen international partnerships, a critical step toward aligning with global standards of sovereign wealth management. These collaborations help SCIC enhance governance, mobilize diversified resources, and expand its international network bringing Vietnam closer to establishing a modern and globally integrated sovereign wealth fund model.

By Luu Thuy - Translated by Anh Quan