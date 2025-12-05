HCMC forum highlights roadmap for Vietnamese suppliers to enter global chains

A thematic discussion titled “Efforts to Connect Businesses – Access to Supply Chains” took place as part of the Supply-Demand Connection Conference for the Supply Chain 2025 on December 5 in Binh Duong Ward, HCMC.

Delegates at the discussion session

The session brought together representatives from major corporations and leading manufacturers, including Panasonic Vietnam, Fujikura Fiber Optic Vietnam Co., Ltd., Foster Electronics Vietnam Co., Ltd., and SMC Phu My Precision Engineering Co., Ltd.

Enterprises share information and connectivity needs to build supply chains.

During the discussion, participants outlined technical standards, product requirements, and development orientations for supply chains in electronics and home appliances, smart devices, optical components, and precision engineering.

Mr. Phan Vinh Thach, Director of the Materials Development Department at Fujikura Fiber Optic Vietnam Co., Ltd., emphasized three core factors enabling small and medium-sized enterprises to secure international orders: technological capability, consistent product quality, and the ability to meet delivery schedules. He recommended that Vietnamese firms prioritize investments in automation, quality control, and design capacity over the next three to five years.

Businesses explore and exchange technologies at the exhibition held alongside the supporting-industry forum.

Mr. Nguyen Thanh Duy, Director of the Materials Division at Foster Electronics Vietnam Co., Ltd., said that electronic components with strong market potential in the near term include connector components, electromechanical parts, and components for audio and household devices. He added that domestic enterprises need to upgrade production management systems, standardize equipment, and strengthen data transparency to enhance credibility within global supply chains. Trade and industry associations, he noted, also play a critical role in providing technical advice and assisting companies as they modernize their manufacturing operations.

By Phuong Le – Translated by Thuy Doan