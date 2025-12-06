Domestic live hog prices surge nationwide

Live hog prices across Vietnam rose sharply on December 5, with the Northern region maintaining the highest rates as the livestock sector gradually recovers from African swine fever impacts.

On December 5, in the Northern region, live hog prices rebounded strongly and continued to lead the nation, ranging from VND58,000 to VND61,000 per kilogram.

Prices of live hog are now stabilizing

In the Central and Central Highlands regions, after several days of sharp increases, prices are now stabilizing between VND57,000 and VND59,000 per kilogram.

In the Southern region, prices rose by VND1,000 per kilogram in several localities. Specifically, in Dong Thap Province, the price increased to VND57,000 per kilogram, while it reached VND56,000 per kilogram in An Giang Province. The highest prices in the region were recorded at VND58,000 per kilogram in Dong Nai Province, Tay Ninh Province, and Ho Chi Minh City. Compared with early November 2025, live hog prices have increased by more than VND10,000 per kilogram.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, pig farming in several localities has begun to recover after the impact of African swine fever. However, in central provinces, herd restocking has been interrupted, livestock scale reduced, and production recovery remains difficult due to the severe effects of recent floods.

The total national pig herd in November 2025 was estimated to increase slightly by 0.3 percent compared to the same period last year.

Some provinces recorded higher pig herd numbers compared with 2024, including Tay Ninh Province (up 21.3 percent), Gia Lai Province (up 13.9 percent), Son La Province (up 10 percent), and Dong Nai Province (up 2.4 percent).

By Duc Trung - Translated by Anh Quan