HCMC keen on developing OCOP value chains

On November 29, in Vung Tau Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, the Department of Agriculture and Environment of the city organized a workshop to promote the development of OCOP (One Commune, One Product) value chains.

At the workshop (Photo: SGGP)

The event was attended by representatives from the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, as well as leaders from various departments, agencies, and localities in Ho Chi Minh City.

Speaking at the workshop, Director of the Agricultural Trade Promotion Center under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, Nguyen Minh Tien, noted that OCOP items can be linked with tourism, experiential agriculture, the creative economy, and digital commerce, opening up multiple avenues for value-added development. He highlighted a clear shift in both domestic and international markets from the “cheap and convenient” purchasing trend toward products that are “green, clean, local, and responsible.”

In this context, affirming regional identity and value is essential. OCOP brands reflect provinces’ traditional craft heritage, while cultural and historical elements are conveyed through product-associated stories, helping consumers gain a deeper understanding of the origin and cultural significance behind each product.

Prepping clean vegetables at Tuan Ngoc Hydroponic Vegetable Cooperative in Long Truong Ward, Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: SGGP)

An OCOP-certified product from Chau Duc Commune (Photo: SGGP)

According to Mr. Nguyen Van Da, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Agriculture and Environment, OCOP is one of the city’s key initiatives in promoting rural economic development, helping to harness local potential and increase residents’ incomes. Over recent years, Ho Chi Minh City’s OCOP program has achieved notable results: the network of OCOP participants continues to expand, and many high-quality products have gained the trust and recognition of consumers.

However, for OCOP products to achieve truly sustainable development, it remains essential to complete the value chain, strengthen market connections, and enhance brand promotion. The workshop was therefore organized to connect knowledge, share experiences, and provide a forum for regulators, businesses, cooperatives, OCOP participants, and distributors to discuss and propose solutions for developing the OCOP value chain from production and processing to distribution and consumption.

The outcomes of the workshop will serve as an important basis for the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Agriculture and Environment to advise the municipal People’s Committee on practical policies and mechanisms, helping OCOP participants develop sustainably and contribute significantly to the goal of “Elevating Vietnamese Products—Conquering Global Markets.”

By Duc Trung, Thanh Huy—Translated by Kim Khanh