Premium seafood imports to Vietnam on the rise

High-end seafood such as king crab, caviar, and abalone are increasingly making their way to Vietnamese tables.

King crab currently retails for VND2.7 million – VND3 million per kilogram depending on the type.

The demand for luxury seafood imports into Vietnam has grown significantly, with premium items like king crab, sturgeon caviar, and abalone becoming popular choices among consumers. King crab, one of the most sought-after delicacies, currently retails for VND2.7 million – VND3 million per kilogram, with each crab weighing between 2.5–3 kilograms depending on the type.

As of November 28, several seafood businesses in Ho Chi Minh City reported that the volume of premium imported products has risen sharply compared to the same period last year. Representatives from agricultural and trade agencies in Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Norway also confirmed that exports of agricultural goods including seafood from these countries to Vietnam continue to increase.

In the Ho Chi Minh City market, imported abalone from Canada is priced at around VND1.2 million–VND1.5 million per kilogram. Alaskan or Canadian lobsters sell for approximately VND1.3 million per kilogram for those weighing close to one kilogram each. Sturgeon caviar from Sichuan (China) costs about VND1.35 million for a 30-gram box, while Norwegian king crab fetches VND2.7 million–VND3 million per kilogram. These products have attracted growing consumer interest.

Visitors at seafood stores in Ho Chi Minh City can now find a wide selection of high-end products, including these prized king crabs.

Some premium seafood brands are expanding their retail chains and strengthening their online sales channels to meet rising demand.

According to Ashild Nakken, Regional Director for Southeast Asia at the Norwegian Seafood Council (NSC), Vietnam currently accounts for around 27 percent of Norway’s total red king crab exports to Asia with the import volume equivalent to 110 tons in 2024.

However, importers note that transporting live king crab remains a complex challenge due to the large temperature differences between Norway and Vietnam. To maintain quality, exporters keep the temperature at about 4 degrees Celsius in transit storage facilities, ensuring the seafood remains fresh upon arrival.

The Norwegian Seafood Council plans to deepen cooperation with retail partners such as supermarkets and specialty stores, targeting Vietnam’s growing middle- and upper-class consumer segments.

Chairman Tran Van Truong of Hoang Gia International Seafood Trading Company stated that salmon and king crab are Norway’s flagship exports. Demand for these products continues to rise steadily each year across markets in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and other provinces.

By Thi Hong - Translated by Anh Quan