SEA Women’s V.League 2024: Vietnam to face Thailand for the title

The Vietnam women's volleyball team will face Thailand in the final match to compete for the championship cup after defeating Indonesia in the second round.

The Vietnam women's volleyball team (in yellow) secures an easy victory over the Indonesian women's team.

On the evening of August 3 at Vinh Yen City Sports Hall (Vinh Phuc Province), the Vietnam women's volleyball team played against Indonesia in the second round of the 2024 SEA Women's V.League. This was a crucial match for the team, as it determined the ranking for coach Nguyen Tuan Kiet's squad ahead of their final match against Thailand.

Using their three main hitters, Nguyen Thi Bich Tuyen, Tran Thi Thanh Thuy, and Tran Tu Linh, in the first set, the Vietnam women's volleyball team had no trouble outperforming the Indonesian women's team. Although her hits were not the most powerful, Tran Thi Thanh Thuy managed to score at crucial moments with her keen observation, giving the home team an advantage. The Vietnam women's volleyball team won the first set 25-19.

In the second and third sets, Thanh Thuy was rested. Coach Nguyen Tuan Kiet brought in other players, such as Vi Thi Nhu Quynh, Hoang Thi Kieu Trinh, Nguyen Thi Trinh, and Pham Thi Nguyet Anh, to provide a fresh approach. On the other side of the net, the Indonesian players focused on their main hitter, Megawati, to score points. While Megawati played well, her efforts alone were not enough for the Indonesian women's team to surpass the Vietnam women's volleyball team.

In the second and third sets, the Vietnam women's volleyball team won with scores of 25-17 and 25-19, respectively.

Overall, the Vietnam women's volleyball team defeated Indonesia 3-0, securing their second victory in the 2024 SEA Women's V.League.

In an earlier match, the Thailand women's team easily defeated the Philippines 3-0 (25-12, 25-18, 25-10), marking their second consecutive win in the tournament.

The Vietnam women's volleyball team will face Thailand in the final match on the evening of August 4 to conclude the tournament. The winner will claim the championship cup of the 2024 SEA Women’s V.League for the first leg held in Vinh Phuc.

By Minh Chien – Translated by Thuy Doan