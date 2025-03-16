Sea salt making profession in Bac Lieu Province boasts 100-year journey

The sea salt-making profession in the Mekong Delta Province of Bac Lieu has been existed and developed for over a century.

Despite facing numerous challenges, local producers throughout various generations have made their efforts to apply new modern techniques and technologies into production to preserve the traditional essence of their craft.

Nowadays, Bac Lieu-branded salt is not only consumed domestically but also exported to foreign markets such as Japan and the Republic of Korea.

To raise, preserve and develop this traditional craft and value of Vietnamese salt production, the People’s Committee of Bac Lieu Province in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment recently organized the Vietnam Salt Craft Festival 2025 under the theme "The Journey of a Hundred Years of Salt Craft – The Journey of Life".

Hundreds of businesses took part in the Vietnam Salt Craft Festival 2025 to learn about and seek investment opportunities in the sea salt-making industry.

The beauty of coastal salt fields in Bac Lieu Province near the wind turbines at dusk

Salt making profession in Bac Lieu Province experiences a journey of more than 100 years.

Salt in the form of grains is harvested from fields after a process of evaporating seawater.

Sea salt grains of Bac Lieu coastal area.

A famer renovates drying yards before a salt-making process.

A resident of Long Dien Dong Commune, Dong Hai District, Bac Lieu Province carefully prepares circular and star-shaped salt formations to create a map of Vietnam to showcase it at the Vietnam Salt Craft Festival 2025.

The work of carrying and transporting salt requires strength and endurance, undertaken by men. The male workers often use baskets or wheelbarrows to transport salt from the drying fields to processing facilities.

The process of producing and packaging Bac Lieu Province-branded salt

By Tan Thai, Phan Thanh Cuong- Translated by Huyen Huong