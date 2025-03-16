Sea salt making profession in Bac Lieu Province boasts 100-year journey

Despite facing numerous challenges, local producers throughout various generations have made their efforts to apply new modern techniques and technologies into production to preserve the traditional essence of their craft.
Nowadays, Bac Lieu-branded salt is not only consumed domestically but also exported to foreign markets such as Japan and the Republic of Korea.
To raise, preserve and develop this traditional craft and value of Vietnamese salt production, the People’s Committee of Bac Lieu Province in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment recently organized the Vietnam Salt Craft Festival 2025 under the theme "The Journey of a Hundred Years of Salt Craft – The Journey of Life".
Hundreds of businesses took part in the Vietnam Salt Craft Festival 2025 to learn about and seek investment opportunities in the sea salt-making industry.