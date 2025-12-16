SEA Games 33: Vietnam earns two more golds in rowing, kickboxing

The Vietnamese sports delegation won two more gold medals in rowing and kickboxing at the 33rd SEA Games on December 16.

The Vietnamese sports delegation made an impressive start to the December 16 competition day at the 33rd SEA Games, with rowing delivering the first gold medal of the day, further affirming the country’s strength in its traditional events.

Vietnam women’s futsal team (Photo: VFF)

In the women’s heavyweight coxless four event, the quartet of Pham Thi Ngoc Anh, Le Thi Hien, Ha Thi Vui and Du Thi Bong produced a commanding performance, setting a dominant pace from the opening metres to finish first. The convincing victory saw Vietnam pull clear of key rivals such as Thailand and Indonesia, earning the delegation its 41st gold medal at the Games.

Meanwhile, the men’s lightweight coxless four team, comprising Trieu Hoang Long, Bui Van Hoan, Nguyen Van Ha and Nguyen Huu Thanh, finished second, adding a silver medal to Vietnam’s tally.

In the women’s double sculls, Nguyen Thi Van Anh and Pham Thi Bich Ngoc continued to make their mark by securing a bronze medal, bringing home Vietnam’s first medal of the day.

In triathlon, the women’s relay team of Le Thi Nhu Quynh, Dang Ai My and Nguyen Thi Kim Cuong clocked a time of 56 minutes 30.53 seconds to place fifth overall. Although they did not add to the medal haul, their determined performance highlighted the clear progress of Vietnamese triathlon at the regional level.

On the afternoon, Vietnamese sport received further encouraging news as Hoang Thi Thuy Giang secured the delegation’s 42nd gold medal at the 33rd SEA Games, triumphing in the women’s 50kg point fighting event in kickboxing.

Kickboxer Hoang Thi Thuy Giang wins gold medal at SEA Games 33. (Photo: VNA)

In chess, the Vietnamese women’s team comprising Doan Thi Hong Nhung, Tran Thi Mong Thu, Pham Thanh Phuong Thao and Cao Minh Trang finished runners-up in the ASEAN women’s team rapid chess event after losing to Indonesia in the final, earning a silver medal.

Weightlifting contributed another silver medal, with Nguyen Quoc Toan placing second in the men’s 88kg category with a total lift of 261kg. Meanwhile, in cycling, Pham Le Xuan Loc claimed a bronze medal in the men’s road race mass-start event.

Also on the December 16 afternoon, the Vietnam women’s futsal team defeated the Philippines 1–0 in the semifinals, thereby becoming the first team to secure a place in the final. This victory clearly demonstrated the composure, patience, and effective tactical adjustments of head coach Nguyen Dinh Hoang and his disciples.

Vietnamplus