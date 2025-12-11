Sports

Jujitsu, taekwondo, karate athletes win more gold for Vietnam at 33rd SEA Games

SGGPO

Vietnamese athletes in jujitsu, taekwondo and karate continued to secure valuable gold medals on the next competition day of SEA Games 33-2025, December 11.

Dang Dinh Tung, representing Vietnam in jujitsu, qualified for the men’s 69kg newaza Gi final. He defeated Baluyo Yman Xavier of the Philippines 5-0, earning gold for Vietnam.

the-thao-vn-8041-7743.jpg
Taekwondo athlete Nguyen Hong Trong (in red) secures gold at SEA Games 33-2025. (Photo: SGGP/ Dung Phuong)

In taekwondo, athlete Nguyen Hong Trong also added a gold medal in the men’s 54kg category.

Vietnamese karate athletes overcame host Thailand in the team kata finals to defend their gold medal.

On the afternoon of December 11, Vietnam competed in karate team events for both men and women. The Vietnamese women’s karate team, including Nguyen Thi Phuong, Luu Thi Thu Uyen, Bui Ngoc Nhi and Nguyen Ngoc Tram, advanced to the finals, while the men narrowly lost in the semifinals.

img-1240-9398-6657.jpg
Vietnamese women’s karate team wins gold at SEA Games 33-2025. (Photo: SGGP/ Dung Phuong)

In the women’s karate team final, they won gold with a score of 3.50, successfully defending their title from SEA Games 32-2023.

Meanwhile, the men’s karate team earned a bronze medal.

By Minh Chien- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

women’s karate team final gold medals 33rd SEA Games jujitsu taekwondo karate Vietnamese athletes

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Acting Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Le Minh Tung

Senior Managing Editor: Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn