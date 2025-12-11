Jujitsu, taekwondo, karate athletes win more gold for Vietnam at 33rd SEA Games

Vietnamese athletes in jujitsu, taekwondo and karate continued to secure valuable gold medals on the next competition day of SEA Games 33-2025, December 11.

Dang Dinh Tung, representing Vietnam in jujitsu, qualified for the men’s 69kg newaza Gi final. He defeated Baluyo Yman Xavier of the Philippines 5-0, earning gold for Vietnam.

Taekwondo athlete Nguyen Hong Trong (in red) secures gold at SEA Games 33-2025. (Photo: SGGP/ Dung Phuong)

In taekwondo, athlete Nguyen Hong Trong also added a gold medal in the men’s 54kg category.

Vietnamese karate athletes overcame host Thailand in the team kata finals to defend their gold medal.

On the afternoon of December 11, Vietnam competed in karate team events for both men and women. The Vietnamese women’s karate team, including Nguyen Thi Phuong, Luu Thi Thu Uyen, Bui Ngoc Nhi and Nguyen Ngoc Tram, advanced to the finals, while the men narrowly lost in the semifinals.

Vietnamese women’s karate team wins gold at SEA Games 33-2025. (Photo: SGGP/ Dung Phuong)

In the women’s karate team final, they won gold with a score of 3.50, successfully defending their title from SEA Games 32-2023.

Meanwhile, the men’s karate team earned a bronze medal.

By Minh Chien- Translated by Huyen Huong