Vietnamese karate team wins 3 more golds at SEA Games 33

Vietnam’s karate team won three additional gold medals at the 33rd SEA Games 2025 on December 13, the final day of individual kumite events.

Athlete Hoang Thi My Tam claimed first gold in the women’s 61kg category after a dominant 11–2 win over Thailand’s representative, successfully defending her SEA Games title.

Athlete Hoang Thi My Tam successfully defended her gold medal at the 33rd SEA Games 2025. (Photo: SGGP/ Dung Phuong)

This year has been a highly successful one for Hoang Thi My Tam, who won gold at the Southeast Asian Championships, claimed the women’s 55kg title at the 2025 Asian Championships, and has now added another gold at the 33rd SEA Games.

Player Nguyen Thanh Truong added gold in the men’s 84kg final with a 4–1 victory over Indonesia, while Dinh Thi Huong secured the women’s 68kg title after an 8–5 comeback win, repeating her success from SEA Games 32.

In the men’s 75kg event, athlete Vo Van Hien earned a silver medal.

Vietnam’s karate team will compete in the team kumite events for both men and women on December 14.

By Minh Chien- Translated by Huyen Huong

