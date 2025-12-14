Vietnamese women’s shooters strike gold at SEA Games 33

Trinh Thu Vinh, Trieu Thi Hoa Hong, and Nguyen Thuy Trang delivered a record-breaking performance to secure Vietnam’s first gold medal of December 14 in the women’s 10m air pistol team event.

During the morning shooting session of the 33rd SEA Games 2025, Trinh Thu Vinh, Trieu Thi Hoa Hong, and Nguyen Thuy Trang competed in the qualification round of the women’s 10m air pistol.

After the qualification rounds, Nguyen Thuy Trang scored 574 points, Trinh Thu Vinh also scored 574, and Trieu Thi Hoa Hong achieved 563 points. With a combined total of 1711 points, the Vietnamese shooting team secured first place. Among them, Trieu Thi Hoa Hong represents Ho Chi Minh City’s sports delegation, while Thu Vinh and Thuy Trang belong to the People’s Public Security sports team.

This result earned the trio the gold medal and set a new SEA Games record — a perfect start for Trinh Thu Vinh and her teammates, as well as for the Vietnamese shooting team on December 14. Following the team event, the shooters will compete in the individual 10m air pistol final later that same day.

In the team results, host nation Thailand took silver with 1702 points, while Malaysia finished third with 1701 points.

The women’s 10m air pistol team gold marks Trinh Thu Vinh’s first-ever SEA Games gold medal, as well as her first career gold at the Southeast Asian Games. She previously competed at SEA Games 31 in 2021 in Vietnam but did not win gold. Thu Vinh will now aim for another victory in the women’s 10m air pistol individual final at SEA Games 33-2025.

By Minh Chien - Translated by Anh Quan