Vietnam Para Sports Team departs for ASEAN Para Games 13

SGGPO

A send-off ceremony for the Vietnam Para Sports Team competing at the 13th ASEAN Para Games was held in Ho Chi Minh City on December 16.

Addressing the ceremony on behalf of the Government and the Prime Minister, Deputy Prime Minister Mai Van Chinh encouraged the team to compete with strong determination, striving for the best possible results in the spirit of fair play.

bb1-6890-1240.jpg
At the send-off ceremony for the Vietnam Para Sports Team

Vietnam has registered 141 athletes across 11 sports, including track and field, swimming, powerlifting, badminton, table tennis, chess, judo, boccia, archery, tennis and fencing.

The Vietnam Para Sports Team aims to win 40 to 50 gold medals. The delegation is led by Ms. Le Thi Hoang Yen, Deputy Director of the Vietnam Sports Authority.

The 13th ASEAN Para Games will take place in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand, from January 15 to January 26, 2026, and will serve as an important preparation for the 2026 Asian Para Games in Japan and the 2028 Paralympics in the U.S.

By Minh Chien- Translated by Huyen Huong

