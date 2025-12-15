Sports

Vietnam women’s football team crushes Indonesia to reach 10th straight final

Defeating Indonesia 5-0, the Vietnam women’s football team secured their place in the SEA Games final for the 10th consecutive time, while the women’s futsal team also advanced to the semifinals.

Midfielder Nguyen Thi Bich Thuy is sharing the joy of victory with teammate Tran Thi Duyen (Photo: SGGP)

The Vietnamese “Golden Girls” continued their conquest at SEA Games 33 (hosted by Thailand) with an impressive performance against Indonesia, a squad that has shown visible improvement since their recent encounter at the AFF Cup 2025.

Boasting several naturalized players, primarily from the Netherlands, Indonesia entered the match with determination, creating significant difficulties for Vietnam in the opening minutes. However, the disparity in skill level and squad cohesion soon became apparent.

Once Vietnam gained control of the midfield, they systematically dictated the pace, forcing the opponent to retreat deep into defense. In the 28th minute, Vietnam took a 1-0 lead thanks to a penalty kick converted by Bich Thuy.

Indonesia’s efforts to push up their formation in search of an equalizer only left more space for Vietnam’s strikers to exploit. The lead was doubled in the 49th minute following a blunder by the Indonesian goalkeeper; a clearance attempt struck Hai Yen’s head and rebounded into the empty net, raising the score to 2-0.

Huynh Nhu scored the fifth goal for the Vietnam women’s national team. (Photo: SGGP/Dung Phuong)
With a safe lead and favorable game flow, the Vietnamese team played with greater ease, adding three more goals through Hai Yen, Bich Thuy, and Huynh Nhu to seal a 5-0 victory. This goal marked a record milestone for Huynh Nhu, who has now scored in six consecutive SEA Games editions.

This victory secures Vietnam’s 10th straight SEA Games final appearance, a historic run during which they have claimed the Gold Medal seven times.

Also in the afternoon of December 14, in women’s futsal, the Vietnam team clinched the top spot in Group B after a 4-2 victory over Myanmar, securing their place in the semifinals.

By Quoc Cuong – Translated by Thanh Tam

