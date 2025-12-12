Vietnam secures 33rd SEA Games gold medal in men’s freestyle relay

The Vietnamese men’s swimming relay team won a gold medal in the 4x200m freestyle event at the 33rd SEA Games.

The team, consisting of Nguyen Huy Hoang, Tran Hung Nguyen and Tran Van Nguyen Quoc, finished an outstanding performance in the men’s 4x200m freestyle relay, with a time of 7 minutes 18.67 seconds to claim the gold medal. Malaysia finished second, followed by Singapore in third place.

Vietnam’s men’s 4x200m freestyle relay team wins gold medal. (Photo: SGGP/ Dung Phuong)

With this victory, Vietnam’s men’s 4x200m freestyle relay team made history by winning gold for the third consecutive SEA Games.

Vietnam first won this event at the 31st SEA Games 31 in 2021, held in Vietnam. At the 32nd SEA Games in 2023 in Cambodia, the relay team continued their winning streak by securing gold in the same event.

By Minh Chien- Translated by Huyen Huong