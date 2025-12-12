Sports

SEA Games 33: Vietnam beats Myanmar 2–0, moving closer to women semifinals

The Vietnamese women’s football team secured a 2-0 victory over Myanmar in a decisive Group B clash.

The Vietnamese women’s football team on December 11 secured a 2-0 victory over Myanmar in a decisive Group B clash - a must-win match to keep their semifinal hopes alive at the ongoing 33rd Southeast Asia (SEA) Games in Thailand.

Vietnamese players celebrate Bich Thuy’s goal that extends the lead to 2–0. (Photo: SGGP/ Dung Phuong)

Right after the opening whistle, the Vietnamese women quickly pushed forward in search of an early advantage. In the 8th minute, Van Su opened the scoring with a skilful header after a precise cross. Seven minutes later, Hoang Thi Loan sent the ball into the box, allowing Bich Thuy to finish and extend the lead to 2-0. Vietnam continued to dominate the remainder of the first half. The opponents managed one notable chance in the 39th minute but failed to convert.

Vietnamese players celebrate Van Su’s opening goal. (Photo: SGGP/ Dung Phuong)

After the break, Vietnam maintained control. Van Su produced another threatening header in the 47th minute, though it went straight at the Myanmar goalkeeper. The tempo remained high as both sides exchanged counterattacks.

Desperate for a lifeline, Myanmar pressed hard but could not break through Vietnam’s solid defence under Diem My’s leadership. Several Myanmar players showed signs of fatigue late in the match, and the second half ended goalless.

If they maintain this form and focus, coach Mai Duc Chung’s disciples are capable of replicating their deep run from SEA Games 32.

