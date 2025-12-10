Rowing pair claim Vietnam’s first gold at SEA Games 33

Vietnam secured its first gold medal at the 33rd SEA Games after canoeists Nguyen Thi Huong and Diep Thi Huong delivered an outstanding performance in the women’s C2 500m event.

Diep Thi Huong and Nguyen Thi Huong are celebrated and encouraged after clinching a gold medal at the 33rd SEA Games in 2025.

Having comfortably advanced from the morning heats, the duo lined up for the final on the afternoon of December 10, where five teams competed for the podium. Completing the 500m course in 2:06.487, the Vietnamese pair clinched the gold medal with a commanding lead.

Thailand, the host nation, finished second with a time of 2:09.783, while Indonesia claimed the bronze in 2:16.410.

“We congratulate Nguyen Thi Huong and Diep Thi Huong on this excellent result. Both athletes maintained strong form to secure the championship,” said Ms. Duong Hong Hanh, head of Vietnam’s canoeing delegation.

This victory marks Vietnam’s first gold medal at the 33rd SEA Games—a significant morale boost for the national contingent after earlier hopes for gold in jujitsu and taekwondo did not materialize during the morning competition. Canoeing events at this year’s Games are being held in Chonburi, Thailand.

The pair receive congratulations following their event.

Immediately after their triumph, Vietnam’s Chef de Mission Nguyen Hong Minh awarded the pair a VND10 million bonus in recognition of their achievement.

At SEA Games 33, Vietnam’s canoeing team has set a target of winning two to three gold medals. Last year, Nguyen Thi Huong represented Vietnam at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Prior to the 33rd SEA Games, Nguyen Thi Huong and Diep Thi Huong also claimed the Southeast Asian championship title.

By Minh Chien – Translated by Thuy Doan