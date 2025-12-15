Sports

SEA Games 33: Thailand apologizes for incorrect map, flag errors

SGGP

The SEA Games 33 Organizing Committee (THASOC) has officially apologized to Vietnam for serious errors, including the omission of the Paracel, Spratly, Phu Quoc islands from a map displayed and incorrect flag displays during basketball broadcasts.

The Vietnam Sports Delegation attends the opening ceremony of SEA Games 33 (Photo: SGGP)

Specifically, THASOC acknowledged that the inaccurate depiction of Vietnam’s territorial map, which omitted the Paracel and Spratly archipelagos as well as Phu Quoc Island, during the “We Are One – Connected by the SEA” performance at the opening ceremony on the evening of December 9 was a serious error directly concerning Vietnam’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Furthermore, THASOC apologized for a technical glitch during the live broadcast of 3x3 basketball. The technical team inadvertently displayed incorrect national flags for participating teams, including Malaysia, Laos, the Philippines, and Vietnam, causing concern and frustration among the participating nations.

The Organizing Committee affirmed that it does not take these errors lightly. THASOC committed to coordinating closely with relevant parties to rectify the issues, while simultaneously strengthening technical reviews and controls to prevent the recurrence of similar incidents in the future.

By Thu Nguyen – Translated by Thanh Tam

