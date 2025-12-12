Canoeist Nguyen Thi Huong adds another gold at SEA Games 33

Nguyen Thi Huong (center) has maintained impressive form at the 33rd SEA Games.

At the Chonburi competition venue in Thailand, paddlers Nguyen Thi Huong and Ma Thi Thuy delivered an exceptional race to win the final against crews from Thailand, Myanmar, the Philippines, and Indonesia. The Vietnamese duo crossed the finish line first with a time of 43.419 seconds, securing the gold medal. Thailand finished second (43.429 seconds), while Indonesia placed third (43.457 seconds).

This is Nguyen Thi Huong’s second gold medal at this year’s Games, further cementing her status as one of Vietnam’s most decorated canoeists. She has now achieved a rare hat-trick: winning double golds at three consecutive SEA Games. At SEA Games 31 in Vietnam in 2022, Huong claimed five gold medals. At SEA Games 32 in Cambodia in 2023, she earned three golds in traditional boat racing. With her two golds so far at SEA Games 33, she continues to add to her remarkable tally.

Earlier, Vietnam secured its first gold of SEA Games 33 through the women’s C2 500m event, where Nguyen Thi Huong paired with Diep Thi Huong to win on December 10.

Vietnam’s canoeing team has set a target of winning two to three gold medals at SEA Games 33. With several events still to come, the paddlers remain focused on completing their medal goals.

By Minh Chien – Translated by Thuy Doan