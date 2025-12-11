SEA Games 33: Good news keeps flowing from swimming, petanque

Vietnamese swimmer Tran Hung Nguyen stormed to his fourth consecutive SEA Games gold in the men’s 200m individual medley on December 10, clocking 2:03.11 to successfully defend the title he has held since the 30th Games.

Vietnamese swimmer Tran Hung Nguyen (Photo: VNA)

The Philippines’ Gian Christopher San took silver, while Nguyen’s teammate Nguyen Quang Thuan grabbed bronze with a time of 2:04.19.

In the women’s 200m butterfly final held immediately afterward, Vietnam’s Vo Thị My Tien claimed silver with a time of 2:12.10, edged out by Kamonchanok Kwanmuang of the host Thailand, who won gold in 2:11.78.

On December 10 afternoon, Nguyen Van Dung defeated his Indonesian rival in the men’s shooting event final to clinch Vietnam’s first gold in petanque.

Vietnam’s petanque team also brought home three bronze medals in the individual events, thanks to strong performances by Thai Thi Hong Thoa, Nguyen Thi Hien, and Huynh Cong Tam.

VNA