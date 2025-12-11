Sports

SEA Games 33: Good news keeps flowing from swimming, petanque

Vietnamese swimmer Tran Hung Nguyen stormed to his fourth consecutive SEA Games gold in the men’s 200m individual medley on December 10, clocking 2:03.11 to successfully defend the title he has held since the 30th Games.

nguyen.jpg
Vietnamese swimmer Tran Hung Nguyen (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese swimmer Tran Hung Nguyen stormed to his fourth consecutive SEA Games gold in the men’s 200m individual medley on December 10, clocking 2:03.11 to successfully defend the title he has held since the 30th Games.

The Philippines’ Gian Christopher San took silver, while Nguyen’s teammate Nguyen Quang Thuan grabbed bronze with a time of 2:04.19.

In the women’s 200m butterfly final held immediately afterward, Vietnam’s Vo Thị My Tien claimed silver with a time of 2:12.10, edged out by Kamonchanok Kwanmuang of the host Thailand, who won gold in 2:11.78.

On December 10 afternoon, Nguyen Van Dung defeated his Indonesian rival in the men’s shooting event final to clinch Vietnam’s first gold in petanque.

Vietnam’s petanque team also brought home three bronze medals in the individual events, thanks to strong performances by Thai Thi Hong Thoa, Nguyen Thi Hien, and Huynh Cong Tam.

VNA

Tags

bronze medals women’s 200m butterfly final SEA Games gold men’s 200m individual medley

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Acting Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Le Minh Tung

Senior Managing Editor: Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn